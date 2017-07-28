Avenue Q finally takes center stage in Danville this weekend

DANVILLE – The musical “Avenue Q : School Edition” has been a big topic throughout the spring and summer in Danville and throughout The Valley. Now it’s time to go and see what it’s really all about.

Connor Elio, who plays “Princeton” in the show, tells us why this is the right time to be doing this show, “It just sends all these amazing messages that really need to be sent around our area. It’s just a very important show for the area in helping to send these messages to all of these people.”

The Young Artists’ Theater Project of Danville will bring “Avenue Q : School Edition” to the stage Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 at 730pm and Sunday, July 30 at 230pm at the Danville Middle School. Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for students, and can be purchased at ShowTix4U.com. (Christopher Elio)