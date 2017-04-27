Home
Autopsy today for man who died in workplace accident

WKOK Staff

POINT TOWNSHIP–  An autopsy is scheduled for today at the Lehigh Valley Hospital after a man was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident in Northumberland County.  The 20-year-old man was working at Strong Industries in Point Township when the accident happened before 8:00 yesterday morning.  His name has still not been released.  Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley says the man’s family lives out-of-state and the name will not be released until they are all notified.  Witnesses at the scene say the man was crushed to death by a piece of equipment at the business, which manufactures spa and fiberglass molding products.  (Chad Hershberger)

