Autopsy today for man who died in workplace accident

POINT TOWNSHIP– An autopsy is scheduled for today at the Lehigh Valley Hospital after a man was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident in Northumberland County. The 20-year-old man was working at Strong Industries in Point Township when the accident happened before 8:00 yesterday morning. His name has still not been released. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley says the man’s family lives out-of-state and the name will not be released until they are all notified. Witnesses at the scene say the man was crushed to death by a piece of equipment at the business, which manufactures spa and fiberglass molding products. (Chad Hershberger)