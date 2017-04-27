Autopsy completed, name released

NORTHUMBERLAND— It was a Shamokin Dam man who died in a workplace accident near Northumberland Wednesday. The man has been identified as 20-year-old Anthony Parsons who most recently resided in Shamokin Dam.

Following an autopsy this morning, Northumberland County Coroner James Kelly has ruled that he died from blunt force trauma to the chest due to entrapment in a spa metal mold. There were significant internal injuries, and Kelly believes Anthony died within seconds. The accident happened at Strong Industries just before 8:00 yesterday morning.