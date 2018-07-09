Home
‘Autocyle’ passenger dies after Route 45 crash

WKOK Staff | July 9, 2018 |

 

LEWISBURG – A three-vehicle crash near Lewisburg Sunday resulted in a fatality.  Union County Communications tells us the crash occurred at 3 p.m. Sunday along Route 45 at Fairfield Road. County communications says Life Flight met an ambulance at Evan to transfer the victim to Geisinger.

 

Milton state police and a state police crash reconstruction unit also responded. Lewisburg and White Deer Township fire departments, Milton Ambulance and Evan medics were dispatched as well.

 

The Daily Item reports 64-year-old Sandra Beck of rural Allenwood died. Buffalo Valley Regional Police told the paper Beck was the passenger of a three-wheeled ‘autocycle.’

 

