‘Autocyle’ passenger dies after Route 45 crash

LEWISBURG – A three-vehicle crash near Lewisburg Sunday resulted in a fatality. Union County Communications tells us the crash occurred at 3 p.m. Sunday along Route 45 at Fairfield Road. County communications says Life Flight met an ambulance at Evan to transfer the victim to Geisinger.

Milton state police and a state police crash reconstruction unit also responded. Lewisburg and White Deer Township fire departments, Milton Ambulance and Evan medics were dispatched as well.

The Daily Item reports 64-year-old Sandra Beck of rural Allenwood died. Buffalo Valley Regional Police told the paper Beck was the passenger of a three-wheeled ‘autocycle.’