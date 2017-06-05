Authorities have found the body of boy that apparently drowned

DUNCANNON – Authorities near Duncannon say they have found the body of a child who apparently drowned in the Susquehanna River last Friday. State police trooper Brent Miller tells us, the 8-year-old, who they are not identifying, was found not far downstream from where he was swept away by swift currents Friday.

AP reported Sunday, the child was playing in a creek near the river in Watts Township, Dauphin County and authorities say the swift water pulled him downstream. The creek feeds into the river near Duncannon where the river remains at higher than normal levels.

There were several searches Friday and over the weekend. The body of the boy was found about 100 yards downstream from where the boy went in the water. The victim was with his 10-year-old brother when the incident happened. The older boy called 9-1-1 according to reports.