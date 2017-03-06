Auditor General recommends regulating and taxing marijuana

HARRISBURG –Taxation of marijuana would bring revenue, create jobs, and reduce corrections costs in the state, says Auditor General Eugene DePasquale in a statement, Monday. He says Pennsylvania should consider regulating and taxing marijuana to benefit from the booming industry.

The marijuana industry is expected to be worth $20 billion and employ more than 280,000 in the next decade. Eight states have taken the steps to regulate and tax marijuana in recent years, while Washington DC has legalized it, but does not have retail sales. Neighboring states Delaware, New Jersey and Maryland are considering these measures as well. (Christopher Elio)