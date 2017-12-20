AUDIO: Snyder Co. Commissioner Derk resigning to work for SU

Click here to hear comments from Snyder Co. Commissioner Malcolm Derk

SELINSGROVE – A Snyder County Commissioner is leaving office to work for his alma mater. Commissioner Malcolm Derk announced plans to leave his public service effective January 19, 2018. Derk will assume a new role at Susquehanna University, where he graduated in 2005.

Derk called it a wonderful opportunity under newly inaugurated SU President Dr. Jonathan Green, “For me, it was a decision where I felt it was time. I wanted to continue to leave a legacy at the county where I contributing great new ideas, and after 10 years, I think its time to allow others to contribute.”

Derk says his new role gives him an opportunity to give back to the university that offered so much to him, “Many people know that I was the beneficiary of generous scholarships from people I’ve never met, and I’m really excited to continue to help my alma mater grow, both in terms of scholarship support for our students, and research opportunities for our faculty.”

Derk was first elected in 2007 and is in the midst of his third term as commissioner. (Matt Catrillo)