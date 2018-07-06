Attorney: U.S. Supreme Court could turn right, Roe V. Wade could be overturned

SUNBURY – With the retirement of US Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, the future of the court has become a big topic nationally. President Donald Trump is currently interviewing potential candidates to replace Kennedy. Williamsport Attorney Cliff Reiders joined WKOK’s On The Mark recently to talk about when he calls the ‘pendulum swings’ in the court.

He says President Trump wants someone fit for his agenda, “One thing about President Trump, he’s looking for people who are ideologically fit in his mold. And that’s become more common by the way, with federal appointees in general. It used to be that presidents look for the most eligible person. That is gone now.”

There’s are also questions whether the Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion, could eventually be overturned after the election of a new Republican judge. Reiders says he could see that occurring, “What the court might do what I think will probably happen is that the court will say, ‘It’s not a constitutional right to have an abortion, but states can decide to permit it if they want to.’ That’s what I think is likely to happen with Roe v. Wade. Not next year, maybe the year after.”

You can hear more of Reiders comments from On The Mark at WKOK.com.