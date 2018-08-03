Attorney investigation: Councilman Eister involved in verbal altercation with mayor 

SUNBURY – Inappropriate, a lack of judgment, and problematic—those are references from an outside attorney describing the actions of one Sunbury city council member and Mayor Kurt Karlovich, after a profane confrontation earlier this year. An investigation by a Philadelphia-area attorney has determined councilman Jim Eister and Karlovich were involved in a loud, verbal confrontation earlier this year. The attorney says the two behaved inappropriately, the argument shouldn’t have been in a public office, and not in front of a city employee. Additionally, the investigator also recommended all city council members receive harassment and hostile work environment training.

In a report obtained by WKOK via a Right to Know request, Attorney Bradley Betack says Councilman Jim Eister engaged in a verbal altercation with Mayor Kurt Karlovich February 27 in the city clerk’s office. It was also in the presence of city employee Cheryl Delsite. The report says Eister started the argument, first confronting Karlovich about a council meeting the night before.

The conversation then turned to Karlovich’s Facebook use, with Eister telling the mayor to stay off Facebook. Karlovich fired back accusing Eister’s daughter of engaging in inappropriate behavior on Facebook. The mayor also brought up an issue of Eister’s daughter’s behavior towards him at a local bar. At that point, both men raised their voices, leading to Eister cursing and yelling at the mayor.

During the confrontation, the report says Delsite was at her desk working. Though Delsite never filed a formal complaint, the city asked the law firm to investigate the incident due to the alleged profanity used by Eister.

While the report’s conclusion says both men didn’t do anything illegal, it says such continued behavior could lead to liability problems, including hostile work environment and other potential liabilities. The conclusion also states Eister “indicated a lack of judgement” and his decision to escalate the conversation is “problematic.”

It says Karlovich can’t be held responsible for initiating the conversation, but choosing to engage in the conversation and specifically bringing up problems with Eister’s daughter allowed the conversation to continue and precipitated Eister’s anger. The firm also says Eister had already apologized to Karlovich for his daughter’s actions. The investigator also recommended all city council members receive harassment and hostile work environment training.

WKOK reached out to Eister for comment and he has not returned several messages.