Attorney General releases grand jury report, challenges Catholic Church

HARRISBURG – In a scene of solidarity, State Attorney General Josh Shapiro today revealed the comprehensive findings of a two-year grand jury investigation uncovering child sexual abuse at the hands of clergy within the Catholic Church, and he stood with the victims of years of child sexual abuse at the hands of priests.

He said the investigation, which originated at the Altoona-Jonestown Diocese and the Philadelphia Archdiocese, yielded so much more than they initially bargained for, “We realized during the Altoona-Jonestown investigation, that the abuse and cover up was not just limited to that region, but it was pervasive throughout the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

The 884-page grand jury report includes 301 priests identified as “predators,” including 45 from the Diocese of Harrisburg. With the report still holding some redactions, Shapiro says he’s not satisfied, “Let me be very clear, my office is not satisfied with a redacted report. Every redaction represents an incomplete story of abuse that deserves to be told.”

Shapiro says they will be arguing in front of the PA Supreme Court in September to try and expose every cover up. In a statement, Diocese of Harrisburg Bishop Ronald Gainer says he again expresses “profound sorrow” for the abuses and all diocesan churches and schools are safe. See his full statement at below. You can also read the full report here.

081418 Grand Jury Release Final