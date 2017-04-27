Home
Attorney General believes Milton man may have contacted girls on Facebook

WKOK Staff

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is warning residents about a Milton man, charged with soliciting sex from an undercover agent he thought was a 14-year-old girl.  28-year-old Jadan Notarangelo was charged April 17 and investigators say there could be more victims.

 

Notarangelo is accused of using Facebook to contact a 12-year-old girl.  Police say an undercover agent posed as a 14-year-old friend of the girl and Notarangelo sent sexually explicit messages to the undercover agent and requested nude photos.  Notarangelo was arrested and sent to Northumberland County Prison on $100,000 bail.  Anyone with information on any possible additional victims is asked to call the Child Predator Hotline.  That number is 1-800-385-1044.  (Ali Stevens)

