Attorney General believes Milton man may have contacted girls on Facebook

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is warning residents about a Milton man, charged with soliciting sex from an undercover agent he thought was a 14-year-old girl. 28-year-old Jadan Notarangelo was charged April 17 and investigators say there could be more victims.

Notarangelo is accused of using Facebook to contact a 12-year-old girl. Police say an undercover agent posed as a 14-year-old friend of the girl and Notarangelo sent sexually explicit messages to the undercover agent and requested nude photos. Notarangelo was arrested and sent to Northumberland County Prison on $100,000 bail. Anyone with information on any possible additional victims is asked to call the Child Predator Hotline. That number is 1-800-385-1044. (Ali Stevens)