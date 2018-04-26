Attempted rape of minor

MIFFLINBURG – A man is facing multiple charges after attempting to rape a 12-year-old girl. The Daily Item says 30-year-old Tad Walker allegedly confessed during an April 18 interview he sent the girl a picture of his private parts through social media while the two were inside a White Deer Township home together March 24. Walker claimed he was “drunk and didn’t know how old the victim was.” He said he also took prescription medication at the time. According to the accuser Walker handed her a note asking to connect on Facebook. Walker then allegedly initiated a sexual conversation through social media even though the two were in the same room.

According to The Daily Item, Detective Jacob Brown-Schields charged Walker with eight criminal counts including five felonies of criminal solicitation of rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor and others. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday by Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.