BLOOMSBURG – A man wanted for attempted murder was arrested U.S. Marshals in Bloomsburg Friday. In a news release, the marshals 19-year-old Omar Reddy was turned over to local authorities.

They say Philadelphia police want Reddy for attempted murder, aggravated assault and other charges, all stemming from a shooting earlier this month. The U.S. Marshals worked with officers from the state police, as well local sheriffs and police departments in Berwick and Scott Township.