COLUMBIA COUNTY—A verbal confrontation led to an attempted homicide in Columbia County. State Police say the incident happened Monday morning at a home in Briar Creek Borough, Columbia County.

Police say 52-year-old Jeffrey Mausteller went to Berwick Hospital with wounds to the right thumb, left arm, left shoulder, and left ear from a shotgun-round of buck shot. After investigation, police revealed Mausteller was shot by 28-year-old Devin Hampton after the two got into an argument.

Mausteller was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for treatment and is listed in stable condition. Hampton was arraigned before magistrate Richard Knecht. He is incarcerated at the Columbia County Jail in lieu of $750,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Monday, June 12.