Attempted child luring reported in Watsontown

WATSONTOWN– Watsontown town police are investigating an attempt to lure a child into a vehicle. The incident occurred near 212 Pennsylvania Avenue on March 15.

Reports indicate that three children were playing in front of a home when a vehicle stopped and put its hazard lights on. A female exited the car and asked the children if their parents were home and when they would be home. When one of the juveniles advised his parents weren’t home the women motioned to one of the children to come with her and stated “come on” several times. All three children ran to a near by residence, that’s when the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was reported to resemble a Toyota Corolla or Ford Focus in a light blue color. Anyone with information call Watsontown police at (570) 538-2773. ( Sarah Benek)