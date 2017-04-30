At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and insider

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump is turning from his dramatic debut as an outsider president to advancing his plans to cut taxes and get tough on trade deals.

“We are not going to let other countries take advantage of us anymore,” he said Saturday in Harrisburg at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center. “From now on, it’s going to be America first.”

Trump was returning to friendly political turf in Pennsylvania and he seems caught between his role as an outsider candidate and that of a now-elected negotiator.

He’s spent 100 days being educated on the slow grind of government even in a Republican-dominated capital, and watching some of his promises fizzle.