Assistant District Attorney to run for District Judge in Sunbury

SUNBURY – An assistant district attorney in Northumberland County is running for District Judge in Sunbury. Mike Toomey announced his candidacy in a news release today.

Toomey said he decided to run for district judge because, “I really feel that I am the best candidate.” He said, “With both my legal and military experience, I know that I would be very good at listening to people tell me about their cases and making an impartial decision based on the evidence.” Toomey is a registered Republican but intends to cross-file so he can also run in the Democratic primary in May.

Toomey grew up in Scranton and graduated from Marywood University and obtained his law degree from Widener University in 2996. He moved to Sunbury in 1997 and was hired by then District Attorney Tony Rosini. He lives in Rockefeller Township with his wife and has two daughters. He is also an army veteran.

Toomey has served as assistant DA in Northumberland County for 20 years. He will be running against incumbent district judge Ben Apfelbaum and declared candidate and Sunbury police corporal Brad Hare. (Ali Stevens)