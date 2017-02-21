Assistant district attorney hoping to be a district judge

SUNBURY — Another candidate has announced they are running for district judge in Sunbury. Mike Toomey has cross-filed to become the next magisterial judge, facing off against incumbent Ben Apfelbaum and Sunbury police corporal Brad Hare.

Toomey was a guest on WKOK’s On The Mark program talking about his many years in the district attorney’s office, serving as an assistant D.A., “I’ll have 20 years this April in the D.A.’s office. I prosecuted probably thousands of cases ranging from felonies to misdemeanors. I’ve handled numerous appeals to the Superior Court and the Supreme Court. I just feel based on my military and legal experience, that I am probably the best candidate for this position.”

Toomey served active duty in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He also has his own law practice, “I’m well versed in criminal procedure, criminal law and the laws of evidence because I’ve been doing it for 20 years in the courtrooms of the Court of Common Pleas, which is a higher court than the magisterial judge court. I also have maintained a civil practice since probably 2003. I’ve handled small claims, divorce, custody support, landlord tenant cases, and those are the types of civil cases that are also in the magisterial district court area.”

Toomey would like to push for more community service to be completed instead of issuance of large fines. You can hear more from Toomey from WKOK’s On The Mark program online at www.wkok.com. (Ali Stevens)