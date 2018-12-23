Assault in Snyder County

PENN TOWNSHIP – State police say they made an arrest after a woman was assaulted and strangled in the parking lot of a business in Penn Township, Snyder County Thursday.

32-year-old Derrick Downes is being charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, reckless endangerment and simple assault. Troopers allege he punched a Selinsgrove woman in the face and stomach multiple times, and strangled her for nearly 20 seconds.

State Police tell us Downes also threatened to stab the woman with a screwdriver. The incident took place around 9:30 pm on Thursday, December 20.