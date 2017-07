SELINSGROVE—A Beavertown man is facing an assault charge from an incident that happened Wednesday morning. Selinsgrove State Police tells WKOK that 22-year- old Justin Stacey of Beavertown is accused of becoming involved in a physical altercation with a 21-year-old woman .

She sustained injures during the altercation. Stacey was arrested and arraigned on charges of simple assault and harassment, he has been release on $2,500 unsecured bail.