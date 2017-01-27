Art Expo in Washingtonville Tomorrow

WASHINGTONVILLE—Wildlife Art is returning to the Montour Preserve this weekend. The Montour Area Recreation Commission’s Wildlife Art Expo kicks off Saturday in Danville. The expo is at the Montour Preserve, north of Washingtonville.

Regional artists will present their wildlife and nature-themed work in acrylics, pen and ink, and coffee art. Some of their work will be on exhibit and some will be for sale.

The expo is free and open to the public. The Wildlife Art Expo at the Montour Preserve takes place Saturday from noon to four. (Chad Hershberger)