Arrests made for bank robberies in Kulpmont and Trevorton

Ali Stevens | |

SHAMOKIN — Four arrests were made Wednesday for bank robberies in Kulpmont and Trevorton.  The Daily Item reports 31-year-old Darren Miller of Shamokin was arraigned on robbery and related charges.  Lynn Sessions, Kehla Schaeffer and Ed Waters, all of Shamokin, were charged with hindering apprehension.

Miller was arrested at Sessions’ home at 332 S. Seventh Street.  He is the son of Sessions and boyfriend of Schaeffer.  The group was arraigned before District Judge John Gembic last night.  Both bank robberies took place in December.  (Ali Stevens)

