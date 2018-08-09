Arrested frat bros: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/9/18

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A former Penn State fraternity member pleaded guilty Wednesday to two misdemeanor charges filed as a result of a pledge’s death after a night of drinking and hazing last year.

Joseph G. Ems Jr. pleaded guilty to hazing and an alcohol offense and was scheduled for sentencing Sept. 27.

Ems was charged as a result of the investigation into the death of Tim Piazza, 19, of Lebanon, New Jersey, who suffered severe head and abdominal injuries in February 2017, the night he consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol at the Beta Theta Pi house.

Ems, 22, of Philadelphia, is the second member of the now-closed fraternity to plead guilty. Both charges against him relate to his behavior with another pledge, not Piazza. The other, Ryan Burke, was sentenced last week to house arrest and probation for four counts of hazing and five alcohol-related violations. Messages seeking comment from the attorney general’s office were not immediately returned. Ems’ lawyer declined comment.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The ex-president of a suspended Temple University fraternity has been charged with rape in connection with a second alleged sexual assault. A spokesman for Philadelphia’s district attorney says 21-year-old Ari Goldstein was arraigned Wednesday on charges of rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. Bail was set at $1.5 million.

Goldstein’s attorney says he was involved in a “sustained” sexual relationship with the woman who says she was raped in November. Goldstein is facing separate charges including attempted sexual assault for a February encounter in which a woman says he tried to force her to have oral sex. Temple University officials suspended Alpha Epsilon Pi in April after at least three women said they were sexually assaulted at the fraternity house. The reports also included allegations of underage drinking and drug use.

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Republican Party wants an investigation into a promotion by Fayette County Democrats at the recent county fair to get people to register as Democrats or change party affiliation. The GOP says the offer of Pittsburgh Steelers memorabilia and a one-night stay at a western Pennsylvania resort violated the state Elections Code .

Fayette County Democratic chairman George Rattay says when his group learned it might not be legal to link the giveaway with voter registration it was expanded to let anyone sign up who stopped by their booth, then they canceled the giveaway altogether. Rattay says the local party purchased the Steelers gear itself and the one-night stay was a private donation and not from the resort. The county elections office says its solicitor is reviewing the matter.

Features

STUN INCINNATI (AP) — Charges have been dropped against an 11-year-old Ohio girl who was suspected of shoplifting from a supermarket when a police officer shocked her with a stun gun. Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said last night that stunning a girl who “posed no danger to the police” was wrong. The encounter happened Monday night at a Kroger in the city.

Police say the officer suspected the girl was using a backpack to shoplift when he approached her. They say the girl resisted and tried to flee before she was shocked with a stun gun. The girl was taken to a hospital and released to a guardian. She initially was charged with theft and obstruction of justice, but the mayor says he asked the prosecutor to drop the charges. An investigation is under way.

ELK POINT, S.D. (AP) — A high school graduate is suing a South Dakota school district and two officials, accusing them of sexual discrimination over an article she wrote for a school newspaper in which she said she likes to “Netflix n’ Chill.” Addison Ludwig alleged in the lawsuit that she was unfairly singled out last September after the article appeared in Elk Point-Jefferson High School’s publication, “The Husky.”

Principal Travis Aslesen told Ludwig in a closed-door meeting that the phrase is used to refer to casual sex, according to the lawsuit filed last week. Aslesen asked Ludwig to look up the phrase on her school-issued laptop and read aloud one of the definitions referring to the term as a sexual innuendo. Ludwig, who was editor of the school newspaper at the time, said she thought it meant to watch movies.

The lawsuit alleged the confrontation violated district policy because a staff member of the same gender must be present when discussing sex and gender. Ludwig felt “humiliated, uncomfortable, ashamed and embarrassed,” according to the court filing. Aslesen and the current superintendent, Derek Barrios, haven’t returned a request for comment. The superintendent at the time of the incident, Sheri Hardman, is also named in the lawsuit, but no longer works for the district.

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. marked production of the 10 millionth Mustang with celebrations Wednesday at the automaker’s headquarters and at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant where the iconic sports car is made. A parade of Mustangs from 1964 to the present day rolled into the parking lot at the Dearborn headquarters before making the 30-minute drive — complete with police escort — to the Flat Rock complex.

There, the cars were organized into a configuration that spelled out “10,000,000.” The commas were represented by the first Mustang produced and the 10 millionth, a 2019 Wimbledon White GT V8 six-speed manual convertible. Mustang is the best-selling sports car of the last 50 years in the U.S. and the world’s top-selling sports car for three years in a row, according to company analyses.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Big changes are coming to the Academy Awards. And they’re aimed at getting more than just the die-hard movie fan to perch in front of the TV for the annual awards ceremony. Academy Award officials are adding an award category for popular film. They also vow that future ceremonies will be shorter. And starting in 2020, the date for the show itself will be earlier. Next year’s Oscars will be Feb. 24 — but the following year, it will Feb. 9. The date for the 2019 show, Feb. 24, remains unchanged.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Students at six schools in South Carolina will get to leave early thanks to Beyonce and Jay-Z. Officials with the Richland 1 School District said expected heavy traffic from a Columbia concert starring the two entertainers led them to close the schools after a half day on Aug. 21.

The district said in a statement that they worry if the schools dismiss at their regular times, buses will get caught in heavy traffic going to the show. Beyonce and Jay-Z’s “On the Run II” concert is being held at the University of South Carolina’s 80,000-seat football stadium. All other schools in Richland 1 will dismiss at their normal times.

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — A 22-year-old man who went for his driver’s test left in handcuffs after the examiner became suspicious about a certain odor emanating from the car. News outlets report the examiner alerted a trooper at the Motor Vehicle Administration office, who searched the car. A Maryland State Police report says the search found nearly a pound of marijuana, a scale, more than $15,000 in cash and a handgun loaded with a 30-round magazine. Reginald D. Wooding Jr. of Baltimore did not get his driver’s license on Monday, but he did get arrested on multiple counts. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s capital city is trying a natural way to get rid of poison ivy — grazing goats. On Wednesday, three goats munched on the plants along the small city’s bike path behind the high school and near a river. The goats graze on the poison ivy, causing stress to the plants so that they retreat, said the goat’s owner Mary Beth Herbert, of Moretown. It’s expected to take several years of cyclical grazing to eradicate the poison ivy, she said.

The goats named Ruth, Bader and Ginsburg, got their start. Herbert brought the 6-month-old Kiko goats in her Subaru, and enclosed them in fencing where they grazed while an occasional bicyclist passed by. The poison ivy doesn’t harm the goats, she said. The city had tried to eradicate the poison ivy but has been unable to do it using organic treatments, said assistant city manager Susan Allen.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Corbin struck out nine in a combined four-hitter, David Peralta had four hits and two RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks rolled over the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0. Corbin had the Phillies guessing most of the game, allowing four hits in 7 1/3 innings while reaching a career-high 183 strikeouts this season. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

DENVER (AP) — Adam Frazier had three hits and made a run-saving play in the field, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3. Chris Archer was making his second start since being acquired from Tampa Bay before the July 31 trade deadline. He allowed two runs and five hits in five innings.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

