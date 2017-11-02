Arrest made after Sunbury stabbing Tuesday

SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin teen is in custody after Tuesday’s stabbing incident in Sunbury. Sunbury police arrested a 16-year-old Keith Beltran of Shamokin Wednesday night. The Daily Item reports, Beltran is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, and other charges.

After the arrest warrant was issued, police took Beltran into custody at about 10 p.m. and transported him to the Sunbury Police Department. Beltran was arraigned in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic and sent to the county jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail. The victm was treated at Sunbury hospital and Geisinger. (Matt Catrillo)