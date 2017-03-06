Arrest in a Snyder County Burglary

SELINSGROVE— A Selinsgrove man is in jail after a break-in over the weekend in Snyder County. State Police at Selinsgrove charged 22-year-old William Parks of Selinsgrove with burglary, trespassing, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Troopers responded to a home in the 1300 block of 11th Avenue in Monroe Township early Saturday morning. When the troopers arrived on scene, they saw Parks inside an enclosed glass porch facing the kitchen door. Troopers discovered property damage at the home including damage to a mailbox, vehicle, and outdoor lighting.

District Judge Lori Hackenberg arraigned Parks and be was jailed in lieu of 50-thousand dollars bail. (Chad Hershberger)