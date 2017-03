SELINSGROVE—A former Selinsgrove Area school bus driver has been charged with over 200 counts of possession of child pornography.

50-year-old, Kenneth Beaver of Shamokin Dam was arrested and charged with over 200 felony counts related to the possession of pornographic images involving children that were found on his home computer.

Beaver was terminated by Shartiz Bus Service when the allegations came about. We will continue to have more details about this story. (Sarah Benek)