Area blood drives this week in the Valley

UNDATED- The American Red Cross urges everyone to give blood. The plea is being made now to ensure a diverse supply of blood for patients in need. All blood types are needed to ensure there is the right type of blood available when an emergency need arises. Right now, the Red Cross has a special deal going on. As a thank you for those who donate blood from now until September 30, the donor will get a coupon for a free haircut at participating Sports Clips locations. Some upcoming blood drives include:

September 17 at the First Presbyterian Church, Milton, from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m.

September 19 at the Buffalo Mennonite Church, Lewisburg, from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m.

September 24 at the Paxtonville United Methodist Church, Paxtonville, from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m.

September 25 at the Red Cross Office in Lewisburg from 11:00 a.m .to 4:00 p.m.

September 28 at the Winfield Baptist Church in Winfield from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

See the complete is of upcoming blood drives at WKOK.com.