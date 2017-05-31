Update: CNN cutting ties to Kathy Griffin

UNDATED– Are entertainers going too far? CNN believes so and today announced they have terminated their agreement with Kathy Griffin to co-host their New Years Eve coverage alongside Anderson Cooper.

Yesterday a photo surfaced of comedian Kathy Griffin holding a severed head resembling President Donald Trump. Valley residents got to voice their opinions on this topic on the On the Mark program this morning.

Mark said, ” I just think she is using us to get free publicity and so here we are, we are the pons and she is the marionette. ” Joe responded, ” I just said this with nicer language but one of our Facebook responders says imagine if someone would have done this with our last moron and chief in office the person would have already been visited by the FBI.”

Griffin issued an apology Tuesday after the photo was getting push back on the internet from republican and democrats alike, even Chelsea Clinton took to Twitter calling the photo “vile and wrong.”

Cindy, Valley resident called into On the Mark and was not pleased saying, ” I think what she did was disgusting never acceptable, to trivialize that kind of horror was a new kind of low. As a woman I am disappointed that a woman comedian behaved this way, but I think that the answer is not to talk about it constantly on the radio but instead to ignore her.”

