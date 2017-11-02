Are NFL anthem protests affecting pizza & beer sales in Valley?

UNDATED – Pizza and beer lovers in The Valley don’t have to worry about a drop in sales amidst the NFL and the national anthem protests. The talk of declining pizza sales came from the owner of ‘Papa John’s’ who announced their sales have been hurt by what he says is the NFL’s mishandling of the player protests.

Domenico Napoli, owner of Bella’s and Isabella’s in Selinsgrove, says local pizza sales shouldn’t be affected by something occurring on a national level, “I don’t think that people are going to boycott your local pizza shop or your restaurant because something happened in the NFL. If anything, people will maybe listen more and try to educate themselves on what’s going on out there.”

Napoli says while he hasn’t heard many comments from customers, he can understand both sides of the argument, “You are always going to thinking about it one way and other people thinking it the other way, that’s why it’s controversial, that’s their right. Who knows who’s right and who’s wrong? I don’t think you’re going to see an affect here in The Valley.”

Corey Fasold, owner of Brewer’s Outlet in Sunbury told us he couldn’t pinpoint a decline in sales related to NFL protests. But he did say his sales are very consistent with last year’s sales as compared to the same time period. Fasold did note that many of his customers do talk about it, and most veterans are really hurt by the disrespect of the flag. (Matt Catrillo)