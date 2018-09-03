Archbishop asks Pope to cancel bishop youth conference: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/3/18

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The archbishop of Philadelphia has asked Pope Francis to cancel a bishops’ conference focusing on youth in the wake of the child sex abuse crisis roiling the Catholic Church. A spokesman for the archdiocese confirmed Saturday that Archbishop Charles Chaput made the request by letter, but he declined further comment, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The Youth Synod, which would include bishops from the around the world, has been planned for two years and its website says it is to be focused on “young people, the faith and vocational discernment.” An international panel of young people is expected to join the council of bishops for the event. “I have written the Holy Father and called on him to cancel the forthcoming synod on young people,” Chaput said at a conference Thursday at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, according to LifeSite News, a conservative Catholic website. “Right now, the bishops would have absolutely no credibility in addressing this topic.”

Instead, Chaput asked that the synod be refocused on the life of bishops. A nearly 900-page grand jury report released last month said more than 300 Catholic priests abused at least a thousand children over the past seven decades in six Pennsylvania dioceses, and senior figures in the church hierarchy systematically covered up complaints. A description of the purpose of the Oct. 3-28 synod at the Vatican begins “Taking care of young people is not an optional task for the Church, but an integral part of her vocation and mission in history.”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed in his sport utility vehicle in north Philadelphia as he was parking after he and his family had just picked up food. Police said another vehicle pulled up as the 37-year-old man was parking on a Germantown street and opened fire at about 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said at least 10 shots were fired into the SUV. Officials said another adult in the car and two juveniles were uninjured.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man was found dead with gunshot wounds in his car in New Jersey. The Mercer County prosecutor’s office says 34-year-old Eric Rue of Bensalem was found with multiple gunshot wounds at about 8 a.m. Saturday in the vehicle in Trenton. Trenton police say the victim was transported to St . Francis Medical Center but died shortly afterward. Investigators are trying to determine whether the homicide was targeted or a random act of violence.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf says state emergency officials are working with local authorities to help them recover from flash floods that prompted water rescues and evacuations and prompted two counties to issue disaster declarations. Wolf said Friday’s flooding “impacted roads, bridges, homes and critical infrastructure.” He says the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency will work with local municipalities. The agency earlier said Lancaster and York counties issued disaster declarations.

BERLIN (AP) — U2 lead singer Bono is reassuring fans that he’ll have his voice back for the rest of U2’s European tour after ending a concert in Germany Saturday night, which they are rescheduling. In a statement posted Sunday to U2’s website, Bono says that a doctor has ruled out anything serious related to his loss of voice during the performance in Berlin. He says his relief is tempered by the knowledge that he Berlin audience was inconvenienced, adding that he can’t wait to get back there on Nov. 13 for a rescheduled show.

Bono suffered a “complete loss of voice” at the band’s Saturday night show at Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena, causing the engagement to end early. The 58-year-old frontman made it through the U2 hit “Beautiful Day” with the help of the audience, German news agency dpa reported Sunday. Concertgoers first were told there would be a short break and eventually were informed the show was over, dpa said. They were advised to keep their tickets for a replacement performance.

TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who told police he was a paranormal investigator faces several charges after firing shots in his house at what he told police may have been a ghost. Twenty-five-year-old Christain Devaux of Tolland is due in court on Sept. 11 on charges including the illegal discharge of a firearm, making a false statement to police, second-degree reckless endangerment, misusing an emergency call, and disorderly conduct.

Police say Devaux put two bullet holes in his wall on July 26, initially reporting the incident as an attempted break in. He later told police he believes the intruder was actually a spirit. Devaux, who is free on $5,000 bond, did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment. State police told the Journal Inquirer of Manchester that Devaux had made a similar report back in 2011.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in central Mexico they’ve caught a man who made off with a hearse — complete with a corpse inside. The Tlaquepaque police department says on its Facebook page that the hearse had been readied to take the body of an 80-year-old man from a hospital in neighboring Guadalajara to a funeral home.

Police say a 40-year-old man has admitted seeing the keys left in the vehicle and deciding to take it late Friday night. Officers were alerted and they soon spotted the hearse along a highway and detained the suspect, whose name was given only as Annibal Saul N. Police said Saturday he’s been turned over to prosecutors.

Both the hearse and the body were recovered.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Crazy Rich Asians” isn’t slowing down at the box office even in its third weekend in theaters, and is helping to send a strong summer moviegoing season off on a high note. Studios on Sunday say the romantic comedy has topped the domestic charts again. Warner Bros. estimates that the film added an additional $22.2 million through Sunday, down only 10 percent from last weekend. To date, the film has grossed nearly $111 million from North American theaters, passing the lifetime domestic total of 2015’s “Trainwreck,” one of the last big studio rom-com success stories.

Should the pace hold through Monday, “Crazy Rich Asians” could also have one of the biggest Labor Day weekends ever by the time final numbers are reported on Tuesday. The current four-day Labor Day record sits with 2007’s “Halloween” which opened with $30.6 million and some are projecting that “Crazy Rich Asians” could hit $30 million. It easily won out over the holdovers and a few newcomers, like the Nazi war crime film “Operation Finale” and the sci-fi thriller “Kin.”

Warner Bros.’ shark pic “The Meg” took second place with an additional $10.5 million, bringing its global total to $462.8 million. “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” in its fifth weekend, added $7 million for a third place finish.

The Phillies begin a three-game series with the Miami Marlins today on WKOK. Coverage begins at 12:35, first pitch at 1:10 in a special Labor Day matinee.

