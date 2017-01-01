Home
Arbitrator rules on police contract

Arbitrator rules on police contract

Ali Stevens | |

SUNBURY – An arbitrator has ruled on the Sunbury police department contract.  The Daily Item reports Sunbury officers were looking for 5 percent raises each year for the next four years, but instead they received a 2 percent raise for 2016, 1.5 percent raises for 2017 and 2018 and a 2 percent raise for 2019.

 

Also, officers will no longer be reimbursed for their co-pays at doctor visits.  Beginning in January of 2019, officers will also have to pay 7 percent toward their health care and will have to use the same plan as all other city officials.  The contract went to arbitration in June.  (Ali Stevens)

About The Author

Written by Ali Stevens

News Anchor at Newsradio 1070 WKOK