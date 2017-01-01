Arbitrator rules on police contract

SUNBURY – An arbitrator has ruled on the Sunbury police department contract. The Daily Item reports Sunbury officers were looking for 5 percent raises each year for the next four years, but instead they received a 2 percent raise for 2016, 1.5 percent raises for 2017 and 2018 and a 2 percent raise for 2019.

Also, officers will no longer be reimbursed for their co-pays at doctor visits. Beginning in January of 2019, officers will also have to pay 7 percent toward their health care and will have to use the same plan as all other city officials. The contract went to arbitration in June. (Ali Stevens)