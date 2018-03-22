Approved bill forcing firearms forfeit for domestic violence: PA AP headlines, features, scores & skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Senate is giving unanimous approval to a bill to force people with a domestic violence ruling against them to more quickly forfeit their firearms. The Senate’s 50-0 vote Wednesday sends the bill to the House. Domestic violence- and gun violence-prevention groups support the bill. It passed after changes negotiated by gun-rights groups.

Under the bill, people convicted of a domestic violence crime would have 48 hours to give up their firearms to a law enforcement agency, a federally licensed firearms dealer or their lawyer. Under current law, people convicted of domestic violence have 60 days and can give their guns to a relative, friend or neighbor.

In addition, defendants in final protection-from-abuse cases would have to hand over their guns in 24 hours. Current law leaves forfeiture to a judge’s discretion.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Several hundred thousand teachers in Pennsylvania are receiving letters offering free credit monitoring after their personal information was released publicly last month due to a “human error.”

The Morning Call reports more than 300,000 school teachers are getting letters informing them their names, Social Security numbers and other identifying information may have been released in February.

The letter says the state Education Department has contracted a company to offer 12 months of credit monitoring, a $1 million insurance reimbursement policy and identity theft recovery. The Department of Administration says an employee had accidentally set the state Education Department database to allow anyone using the system to see other users’ personal information. It is unclear if the employee faced any disciplinary action.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A new report says the coal-fired power industry will reach a major turning point by 2022 when plant retirements outpace new construction for the first time in the modern era. But that still might not be enough to meet international emission reduction goals intended to fend off the worst effects of climate change.

The joint report issued Wednesday by CoalSwarm, Sierra Club and Greenpeace highlights moves by India and China to find alternatives to coal as the world’s most populous nations struggle to clear their polluted skies. In the U.S., analysts say President Donald Trump’s vociferous promotion of coal has given the industry only a modest boost. The report’s authors and independent analysts agree the current pace of coal’s decline is too slow to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican Rick Saccone is conceding a special congressional election in southwestern Pennsylvania to Democrat Conor Lamb after the GOP considered a recount and legal action.

Lamb led by about 750 votes in a remarkable upset in a Republican-held district President Donald Trump won by 20 percentage points just 16 months ago.

The 33-year-old Lamb succeeds Republican Tim Murphy, the eight-term congressman who resigned in October amid a sex scandal. Vote counting was nearly over. In the race, Lamb struck a moderate tone. He downplayed opposition to Trump, opposed sweeping new gun regulations and supported Trump’s steel tariffs, but he’s a fierce critic of Republicans’ tax cuts and health care policy. Lamb’s victory has sent shivers through

Features

BALTIMORE (AP) — The first campaign video ad from the lone woman running for Maryland governor features her breastfeeding her infant daughter as she calls for more women in state leadership. Democrat Krish Vignarajah tells The Baltimore Sun the online ad released yesterday deliberately emphasizes gender to highlight how women in leadership can push for different polices than men, creating “better outcomes. The 30-second ad circulating on Facebook opens with the candidate in business attire while feeding her 9-month-old daughter — as a voiceover notes that no women hold any of Maryland’s statewide offices. Vignarajah is one seven vying to be the Democratic challenger to Gov. Larry Hogan.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The effects of global warming are more obvious along the Louisiana coast, where officials have begun buying land on higher ground to relocate an entire town being swallowed by higher seas. The Louisiana Office of Community Development will spend $11.7 million on a 515-acre tract of high ground to house dozens of residents of Isle de Jean Charles. The island has lost 98 percent of its land since 1955 as sea levels rise due to climate change. Groundbreaking is expected next year for a project to resettle about 80 people to a nearby parish.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The baseball Hall of Fame says it no longer will use the Cleveland Indians’ Chief Wahoo logo for plaques of new members. In a statement, the Hall said Wednesday that it “concurs with the commissioner’s sentiment and acknowledges the shifting societal view of Native American logos in baseball.” Former Cleveland slugger Jim Thome was elected in January and said he wanted a block C logo on his plaque when it is unveiled in July. Thome said it was “the right thing to do.”

Major League Baseball announced earlier this year the Chief Wahoo logo won’t appear on Cleveland uniforms starting in the 2019 season. The decision came after discussions between Commissioner Rob Manfred and team owner Paul Dolan. For years, groups of Native Americans and their supporters have protested outside Cleveland’s stadium before the home opener, saying Chief Wahoo is an offensive depiction of their race. The Hall said that while the Chief Wahoo logo appears on Early Wynn’s 1972 bronze plaque and other exhibits in the museum, it won’t be used on future plaques.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Lottery Commission has replaced its “Luck Yeah!” ad campaign with “Win Time” over concerns that the original phrase sounded like profanity. WMUR-TV reports at least one state official, Republican Executive Councilor Russell Prescott, criticized the phrase last month after it started showing up online and in television commercials.

But Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre defended the ads. He had said that the word “luck” is an inherent part of the business. He apologized if it was insensitive. But he added, “certainly it is effective.”

McIntyre had said Prescott’s complaint was the first he had heard, but noted that the ad was designed to make viewers pay attention.

CYBERSPACE (AP) — A mother has been arrested by North Carolina police after a video of her infant child smoking a small cigar set off a social media effort to get authorities involved. The Raleigh Police Department says the child is safe— and the mother is now in custody. A spokeswoman for the department says the post was seen by scores of social media users. Another version of the video shows the hand of an adult off-screen holding what appears to be a cigarette-sized cigar to the child’s lips. The child then appears to inhale and puff smoke.

NEW YORK (AP) — ‘N Sync is finally reuniting — but not for new music or a tour. The boy band will earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30. Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpartrick will attend the event. ‘N Sync released its self-titled debut album in the United States in 1998. The group’s hits include “Bye, Bye, Bye,” ”It’s Gonna Be Me” and “Pop.”

The fivesome famously reunited at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, where Timberlake received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Anyone can nominate a celebrity for Walk of Fame star consideration. Selections are made by a Hollywood Chamber of Commerce committee. Walk of Fame honorees or their sponsors must pay $40,000 for each star granted.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Songs performed by Tony Bennett, Gloria Estefan and Run-DMC are among 25 recordings being added to the National Recording Registry. The Library of Congress announced on Wednesday the list of titles being honored for their cultural and historic importance to the American soundscape. Bennett’s standard “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” is being added, along with “Rhythm is Gonna Get You” by Estefan.

Also being added, the Miami Sound Machine, Run-DMC’s “Raising Hell” album and the soundtrack to “The Sound of Music.” Other notable entries include Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” album, Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose,” ”Le Freak” by Chic, Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler” and Smokey Robinson’s “My Girl,” which was sung by the Temptations.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump says she is committed to doing whatever she can to help reduce cyberbullying despite the criticism she has received for taking on the issue while President Donald Trump uses Twitter to berate his foes. The first lady convened executives from major online and social media companies at the White House Tuesday to discuss cyberbullying and internet safety. She says her one goal is “helping children and our next generation.”

