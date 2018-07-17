Applications to operate gambling: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Applications to operate casino-style gambling online in Pennsylvania were rolling in ahead of Monday’s deadline for the state’s casino owners to get a license at a discounted rate of $10 million.

The deadline arrived as Pennsylvania is in the midst of an aggressive gambling expansion as the state scrounges for cash to shore up its treasury.

Under a law signed late last year by Gov. Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania became the fourth state to legalize online casino gambling, joining Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said Monday it had thus far received three applications for online gambling. Those applications came from the owners of Parx Casino in suburban Philadelphia, Mount Airy Casino Resort in northeastern Pennsylvania and Live! Hotel and Casino, which is under construction in south Philadelphia’s stadium district.

WHITING, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana city that hosts an annual festival built around a popular Polish delicacy has reached a settlement in its trademark dispute with a rival festival in Pennsylvania. Federal court records don’t include specifics about the settlement . But officials who run Pennsylvania’s Edwardsville Pierogi Festival “acknowledged that it’s our trademark,” said Tom Dabertin, chairman of the Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Indiana.

The Edwardsville Hometown Committee since 2014 has run the Pennsylvania festival dedicated to the potato-filled dumplings, abundant in a region whose coal mines drew Polish immigrants more than a century ago. Representatives for that festival didn’t respond to requests for comment. The Hometown Committee filed the lawsuit last summer after receiving letters from the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce accusing the committee of infringing on its “Pierogi Fest” trademark. The letters sent in 2015 and 2017 alleged that the Edwardsville festival directly competed with the one in Whiting and was “likely to cause consumer confusion,” according to court records.

PERKASIE, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz married his longtime girlfriend Maddie Oberg in a lakeside ceremony that thrilled some fans in boats. The two were wed at the Lake House Inn in Bucks County on Sunday, and kayakers and canoers on Lake Nockamixon were treated to a waterside view of the nuptials.

Christy Stack posted on Facebook that she was able to hear the vows from her boat, and after the officiant said “you may kiss the bride” a man in a nearby kayak did the Eagles chant. Wentz posted photos of the event on Twitter under the hashtag #WentzUponATime. He wrote it was “such a blessing” to marry his best friend and adds “it was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Bizarre.” ”Shameful.” ”Disgraceful.” That’s the swift and sweeping condemnation directed at President Donald Trump on Monday after he sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a stunning appearance in Helsinki — and that’s just from the Republicans. Lawmakers in both major parties and former intelligence officials appeared shocked, dismayed and uneasy with Trump’s suggestion that he believes Putin’s denial of interfering in the 2016 elections. It was a remarkable break with U.S. intelligence officials and the Justice Department. And just as alarming for some, Trump also put the two countries on the same footing when casting blame for their strained relations.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., called it “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory.” Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., called it “bizarre.” Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., called it “shameful.” And Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tweeted that it was a “bad day for the US.” “This was a very good day for President Putin,” said Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. He said Trump’s refusal to condemn Russian interference in the 2016 election makes the U.S. “look like a pushover.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Exactly seven months before the 2016 presidential election, Russian government hackers made it onto a Democratic committee’s network. One of their carefully crafted fraudulent emails had hit pay dirt, enticing an employee to click a link and enter her password. That breach of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee was the first significant step in gaining access to the Democratic National Committee network.

To steal politically sensitive information, prosecutors say, the hackers exploited some of the United States’ own computer infrastructure against it, using servers they leased in Arizona and Illinois. The details were included in an indictment released Friday by special counsel Robert Mueller, who accused the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency, of taking part in a wide-ranging conspiracy to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. The companies operating the servers were not identified in the court papers.

NEW YORK (AP) — The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission is raising “serious concerns” about Sinclair’s $3.9 billion deal for Tribune’s television stations. Sinclair wants to buy Tribune Media and its 42 TV stations, including KTLA in Los Angeles and WPIX in New York. To address potential antitrust concerns, Sinclair has said it would sell stations to several buyers.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says Sinclair might still be able to operate the stations “in practice, even if not in name.” One potential buyer is the Cunningham Group, which has ties to Sinclair’s founding family. Pai is ordering a hearing on Sinclair’s proposed acquisition of Tribune. Even ordering a hearing could stop a potential deal. The last deal an FCC hearing blocked was a 2002 merger of satellite TV companies DirecTV and Echostar.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona State University is awarding its 2018 Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. He will receive the award on Oct. 17 in Phoenix from the university’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Cooper says he’s honored and humbled to receive the award because Cronkite “sparked my interest in journalism at a young age.”

Cooper has been with CNN since 2001. He also has been a regular contributor to “60 Minutes” on CBS since 2006. The 34 previous Cronkite Award winners include Bob Woodward, Tom Brokaw, Al Michaels, Scott Pelley, Diane Sawyer, Judy Woodruff and Helen Thomas. ASU’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication was named in Cronkite’s honor in 1984. The famed CBS News anchor died in 2009.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Officials in a western Arkansas city say residents can finally kick off their Sunday shoes. Fort Smith city directors recently repealed a 1953 ordinance that essentially outlawed public dancing on Sundays. Locals who knew about the law called it the “Footloose” ordinance, nicknamed for the 1984 movie starring Kevin Bacon about a town that banned dancing and rock music.

City Director Andre Good introduced the repeal after a resident told him about the antiquated law, which barred the operation of public dance halls or any place with dancing on Sundays. The ordinance came amid a series of blue laws established in Arkansas that banned all sales and most labor on Sundays, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History and Culture. Later laws also banned Sunday activities that included hunting and baseball.

BERLIN (AP) — A German city is looking for a way to get rid of a giant catfish that is believed to have developed a taste for ducklings after eating all of its fellow fish in the municipal pond. The roughly 1.5-meter (4.9-foot) fish has been making waves in Offenbach, near Frankfurt. News agency dpa reported that the city government said Monday that it has found a professional angler to catch the fish.

The fish was first seen about a year ago, but a formal contract has yet to be signed. The city plans to have its unwelcome guest caught alive and taken to a private pond somewhere, but officials will first have to be satisfied that it can’t escape into flowing water and that its new home is suitable for a catfish.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The founder of Buffalo’s annual chicken wing festival is offering foodies another reason to indulge — with the creation of National Blue Cheese Dressing Day. The inaugural celebration is Monday. Founder Drew Cerza, known as Buffalo’s “wing king,” says the idea for a national holiday grew from a tweet sent out on National Ranch Dressing Day in March. The post from Frank’s RedHot sauce paired buffalo wings and ranch dressing.

In Buffalo, where the appetizer was created, blue cheese is the preferred dip for wings. In honor of Blue Cheese Dressing Day, fans at the evening’s Buffalo Bisons’ baseball game will have a chance to bob for wings in pools of blue cheese dressing. The team’s blue cheese character mascot will be ceremonially inducted into the Buffalo Wing Hall of Fame.

The Phillies remain off during baseball’s All-Star break.

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— ALL-STAR GAME NL at AL 8:00 p.m. ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION N-Y Liberty at Dallas 1:00 p.m. Atlanta at Connecticut 7:00 p.m.

