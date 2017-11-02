Apfelbaum says putting hammer on opioid users won’t work

SUNBURY – Should opioid users go to jail if they refuse treatment? Candidate for Magisterial District Judge Mike Toomey said yes on a previous On The Mark episode. Incumbent Ben Apfelbaum however, says no.

Apfelbaum stated his case on WKOK’s On The Mark, saying there’s not enough resources to jail more opioid users, “As we all know, we don’t have a jail right now. So to the extent we have a jail, we have jail resources that we borrow from the state and from some other counties throughout the state. We would very quickly run out of jail cells.”

There’s also been a question about whether a mandate like this would be legal.

While Toomey said yes, Apfelbaum says it’s iffy at best, “We as Americans and we as Pennsylvanians have the right to refuse medical treatment. And the only exception to that, that I’m aware of, has to do with mental health procedures.”

(Matt Catrillo)