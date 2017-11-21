Apfelbaum family suing federal government for crash

WILLIAMSPORT – The estate of a late Sunbury couple have sued the federal government for events that led to the airplane crash that killed Michael and Christine Apfelbaum. PennLive.com is reporting on a federal lawsuit filed this week on behalf of the couple. They died in a 2015 plane in North Carolina.

The Apfelbaum estate is blaming Federal Aviation Administration controllers, in part, for the crash saying they had inadequate training. The suit is seeking unspecified damages including lost earnings.

The Apfelbaums and her father, Clarence Imgrund, were killed September 4, 2015 as they were heading home from Florida. Michael Apfelbaum was piloting the plane and had attempted an instrument landing when the crash occurred.

The court complaint says air controllers did not correct Apfelbaum’s incorrect reading of his heading and did not recognize it as an emergency. It also found a controller did not detect some of the unusual maneuvers conducted by Apfelbaum that would indicate he was disoriented. (Matt Catrillo)