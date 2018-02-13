Apartment building fire, barn fire in Union County

UNION COUNTY – Fire fighters quickly responded and extinguished two fires in Union County Monday, including saving a barn from going up in flames.

Union County Communications tells WKOK the first fire occurred just after 8 p.m. Monday at the Deer Hollow Apartment complex in West Milton. Volunteers tell us one adult and four children are homeless from a blaze at one of the buildings there. White Deer Township and Milton fire companies responded, along with Milton ambulance, Milton Fire Police and the American Red Cross.

The second fire occurred ten minutes later at a barn on Boston Road in White Deer Township. Union County communications says the barn was saved. The extent of the damage remains unknown. White Deer Township, Milton, Warrior Run and William Cameron fire companies responded. Causes for both fires remain unknown at this time.