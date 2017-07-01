AP PA headline, features and Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The main spending bill in a $32 billion bipartisan budget package is past the Pennsylvania Legislature on the state fiscal year’s final day, although lawmakers don’t know how it’ll all be funded. The House voted 173-27 on Friday, hours after the Senate voted 43-7. The package was unveiled a day earlier, after being negotiated in secret. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf supports it, but has yet to say whether he’ll sign it if lawmakers can’t figure out a spending plan.

Both chambers recessed until at least Wednesday, and lawmakers say they’ll try next week to find $2 billion-plus to cover the shortfall. The governor’s office says spending is virtually flat under the package. Counting the amounts above the last approved budget of $31.5 billion, the increase is nearly 3 percent. Meanwhile, hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to universities is awaiting passage until lawmakers pass a revenue plan.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor says he’s not going to cooperate with a presidential commission looking into voting fraud, but the Trump administration can purchase publicly available voter lists. Gov. Tom Wolf wrote Friday to Kris Kobach, vice chairman of the election integrity panel, saying the state won’t share the detailed information being sought.

Wolf says wholesale public disclosure of individual voter records isn’t appropriate and violates state law. He’s also voicing concerns about security of the data and says Kobach’s group may be trying to suppress the vote. The governor says President Donald Trump made false claims about voter fraud in Pennsylvania as a Republican candidate. Wolf is telling Kobach he can purchase the publicly available voter file for $20, but state law prevents it from being posted online.

Oddities and Conversation Starters

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Yo ho, yo ho, no pirate’s wife for me. Disneyland’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride is losing a scene where a bound and tearful woman is on the auction block for pirates to buy as a wife. A banner that now says “Auction, take a wench for a bride” will be changed to “Auction, Surrender yer loot,” and the woman on the auction block will herself become a pirate.

Disneyland spokeswoman Suzi Brown says Friday the changes will be made at the Paris park in July and at the Anaheim, California, and Florida parks next year. The change is the most recent of several updates to the ride to match modern sensibilities, including one where a scene was altered to have pirates chasing a woman’s food instead of the woman.

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has ordered a New Mexico man to carry around a photo of an 18-year-old girl who died in a crash that the man caused. Daniel Crane pleaded guilty last week to charges of vehicular homicide and following too closely in the Aug. 20 collision that killed Summer Lee. Local media reports from the time say Crane was traveling north on Interstate 75 in Henry County, just south of Atlanta, when his tractor-trailer hit Lee’s SUV.

At a sentencing hearing June 22, Senior Judge Rusty Carlisle gave him a two-year sentence, including 60 days in jail and the remainder on probation. As a condition of probation, Carlisle said Crane must carry around a photo of Lee and a copy of the statement her mother read at the hearing.

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — The pachyderm was a startling sight for residents of one small Wisconsin neighborhood. A full-grown elephant sauntered through Baraboo early Friday morning on a brief walk of freedom. The mammoth creature more suited for the ‘big top’ clashed with the quiet residential neighborhood. Law enforcement officers quickly got in touch with the nearby Circus World Museum, home to the wandering pachyderm. A trainer arrived and led the elephant back to the circus complex.

Circus World spokesman Dave Saloutos says the elephant, named Kelly, was freed by her pachyderm partner, Isla, who used her trunk to disengage a restraint. Saloutos says Kelly lumbered across the shallow Baraboo River and wandered into a neighboring backyard where she unlatched a gate and munched on some marigolds during her couple hours of freedom..

Scores & Skeds

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Yankees stayed one game behind the Boston Red Sox in the American League East by opening a three-game series with a lopsided win over the Astros. Brett Gardner hit a grand slam and had six RBIs as the Yanks rolled to a 13-4 rout at Houston. Xander Bogaerts (ZAN'-dur BOH'-gahrts) came through with a tiebreaking single in a three-run 11th to help the Red Sox outlast the Blue Jays, 7-4 in Toronto.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out 12 in seven dominant innings to win his fourth consecutive start, and the New York Mets edged the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 last night. Curtis Granderson and Travis d'Arnaud each had an RBI single for the Mets, who have won six of seven since getting swept in four games at Dodger Stadium.

