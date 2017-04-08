Saturday AP Penna. Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor is warning a House-passed Republican budget proposal would put about 1,500 state employees out of work. An administration budget office analysis obtained Friday by The Associated Press indicated the deepest projected cuts would occur at the Department of Corrections, where it says the GOP’s $31.5 billion spending plan would cause nearly 650 layoffs.

The analysis projects more than 400 job losses at a consolidated Department of Health and Human Services. The state’s workforce in the current budget year is about 81,000 people. Tom Wolf wants to lower that to 78,000 for the year starting in July through attrition and elimination of vacancies. The study’s projected job cuts under the budget passed Tuesday would be on top of that, amounting to nearly 2 percent of the administration’s workforce.

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) — State police troopers are telling a jury they found a sniper manual inside the Pennsylvania home of an anti-government sharpshooter charged in a 2014 barracks ambush that killed one trooper and wounded another. Troopers say they recovered a U.S. Army manual called “Sniper Training and Employment” from Eric Frein’s bedroom, as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition that prosecutors displayed for the jury.

The ammunition had the same markings as the shell casings recovered from the scene of the ambush. The testimony came Friday on the fourth day of Frein’s trial. Frein could face a death sentence if he’s convicted of killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass during a late-night shift change at the Blooming Grove state police barracks.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Routine testing has uncovered the bacteria that cause Legionnaires’ disease in the hot water at a southeastern Pennsylvania high school. Kennett High School in Chester County outside Philadelphia is closed while officials work to eliminate the legionella bacteria. The school has discontinued using the boiler room spigot where the positive sample was taken and as an additional precaution shut down all showers.

The school district says there is no cause for alarm and the Health Department says there are no confirmed reports of Legionnaires’ disease. The district says the bacteria are not passed from person to person and people often receive low-level exposure as it exists naturally in the environment.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The financially ailing Duquesne University Press is shutting down after 90 years. Press Director Susan Wadsworth-Booth says that operations will wind down over the coming months. The press has published scholarly books since 1927.

Duquesne University officials say the publisher was operating at a deficit and could not be supported without taking resources from school programs. Officials say they explored ways to save the operation but were unsuccessful. Duquesne University Press had received an annual $300,000 subsidy from the school. Critics of the decision note that Duquesne plans to invest $40 million into renovations of the school’s basketball arena.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

NEW YORK (AP) — it’s a step toward gender equality — though it will mean fewer awards will be handed out. MTV has scrapped gender specific categories for its upcoming Movie & TV Awards. Instead of there being best actress and best actor awards — this year’s honors will go to a best actor — period. The move follows the Grammy Awards’ decision in 2011 to dump gender distinctions between male and female singers, collaborations and groups. The ceremony will be held May 7 in Los Angeles.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man who was fined $190 for allowing his pet snake to slither freely in a South Dakota park says he’s disturbed by an animal control officers suggestion that he restrain the reptile on a leash while in public. Jerry Kimball was ticketed for “animals running at large” last week after a woman complained that his Fire Bee Ball Python was roaming freely at Falls Park in Sioux Falls.

Kimball says he was “dumbfounded” by the leash recommendation. Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong says a city ordinance requires all pets to be leashed or restrained in public and that pet snakes can be held or kept in a container to comply. Kimball says he plans to fight the ticket in court.

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) is getting a quick view of America’s Last Frontier. Xi landed in Alaska for a refueling stop following his meeting with President Donald Trump earlier Friday in Florida. Alaska Gov. Bill Walker welcomed Xi during a ceremony on the tarmac at the Anchorage airport. They then set off on a short sightseeing tour of Alaska’s largest city.

Later, they plan a business meeting and dinner at a downtown Anchorage hotel before Xi returns to the airport for the 4,000-mile trip to Beijing. China is Alaska’s leading trade partner, buying more than $1 billion in Alaska products in 2016. It’s a two-way street, with Alaska’s imports from China only lagging behind trade with neighboring Canada.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Arizona 7 Cleveland 3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 6 Boston 5

Final Baltimore 6 N-Y Yankees 5

Final Tampa Bay 10 Toronto 8

Final Texas 10 Oakland 5

Final Kansas City 5 Houston 1

Final Minnesota 3 Chi White Sox 1

Final L.A. Angels 5 Seattle 1

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 5 Atlanta 4

Final Washington 7 Philadelphia 6

Final Colorado 2 L.A. Dodgers 1

Final San Diego 7 San Francisco 6

Final Miami 7 N-Y Mets 2

Final Milwaukee 2 Chi Cubs 1, 11 Innings

Final Cincinnati 2 St. Louis 0

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Atlanta 114 Cleveland 100

Final Toronto 96 Miami 94

Final Detroit 114 Houston 109

Final Memphis 101 N-Y Knicks 88

Final San Antonio 102 Dallas 89

Final Denver 122 New Orleans 106

Final Utah 120 Minnesota 113

Final Phoenix 120 Oklahoma City 99

Final L.A. Lakers 98 Sacramento 94

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 4 Montreal 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Cleveland at Arizona 8:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Baltimore 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels 10:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati at St. Louis 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Milwaukee 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego 8:40 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Chicago at Brooklyn 5:00 p.m.

Boston at Charlotte 6:00 p.m.

Indiana at Orlando 6:00 p.m.

Miami at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland 10:00 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Columbus at Philadelphia 12:30 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at Ottawa 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Boston 3:00 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at New Jersey 6:00 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Kings 6:00 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina 7:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida 7:00 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg 7:00 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas 8:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona 9:00 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose 10:00 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

