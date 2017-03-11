AP Penna. headlines, features, and Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Labor Department says the state’s unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point in January to 5.2 percent. That’s still higher than the national rate, which was 4.8 percent for the month. The state says total nonfarm jobs were up 15,300 to a record high of 5,931,600 in January. The largest gain was in construction, with 5,900 jobs added. The biggest drop was in manufacturing, with 2,700 jobs lost.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A plainclothes detective in Pittsburgh was attacked by a dog during a drug investigation and was shot in the foot by his partner trying to stop the animal. According to a statement from the department of public safety, the two detectives were conducting the investigation around 2 p.m. Friday in the city’s Hazelwood section when the dog attacked.

The injured detective was transported to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital where he was treated and discharged. The dog was also hit by the gunfire but fled the area. It was later found and taken to a veterinarian for treatment of its injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

Oddities & Entertainment

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Posters for slave auctions created by fifth-graders have been removed from the wall of a New Jersey elementary school hallway after some parents questioned the assignment. The South Orange School District is planning a community meeting to discuss whether the assignment is appropriate for fifth-graders.

Superintendent John Ramos said in a note to parents that the project at South Mountain Elementary School is part of a larger Colonial America unit that’s been used for 10 years. One poster listed the names of available slaves, who included 12-year-old Anne, described as “a fine housegirl.” Another poster says, “All slaves raised on the plantation of John Carter,” and specifies that only cash is accepted. Ramos says the projects should have been accompanied by an explanation.

BOSTON (AP) — A lawyer for a group of gay veterans initially barred from marching in Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade says the group has received a letter allowing it to march and is “actively reviewing” it. Organizers of this year’s parade reversed course Friday and said they will allow the group of gay veterans to march.

Parade organizers tweeted an “acceptance letter” had been signed by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council that would allow OutVets to take part in the March 19 parade. The decision earlier this week to bar OutVets from marching drew immediate condemnation from high-profile politicians and stirred up a furor on social media. OutVets was first allowed to participate in the parade in 2015.

LAUDERDALE, FLA. (AP) – A lawyer for Muhammad Ali’s son says he was detained and questioned at a Washington airport before being allowed to board a flight to Fort Lauderdale after meeting with lawmakers to discuss a separate airport detention incident last month. Muhammad Ali Jr. was stopped at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after returning from Jamaica on Feb. 7.

The late heavyweight champion’s son traveled to Washington on Wednesday to speak to members of a congressional subcommittee on border security about that experience. On Friday, Attorney Chris Mancini says Ali was detained for 20 minutes as he attempted to board a JetBlue Airways flight. He spoke to Department of Homeland Security officials by telephone before he was allowed to board. A spokeswoman for JetBlue referred questions to DHS officials. Ali believes he’s being stopped because he’s a Muslim.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Zoo has called again on a canine to play the role of nanny for other animals’ babies. The latest assignment for Blakely the Australian shepherd is to be a companion for three Malayan tiger cubs. Their mother’s maternal instincts didn’t kick in after their Feb. 3 birth, and zoo staffers have been caring for them.

The 6-year-old male dog provides snuggling, warmth and a climbable body. Dawn Strasser, head of the Cincinnati Zoo’s nursery staff, says Blakely serves as “the adult in the room,” teaching them behaviors such as checking them when they get too rough or aggressive. The cubs are expected to move into the zoo’s Cat Canyon this summer. Blakely has helped raise baby cheetahs, wallabies, bat-eared foxes, and an ocelot, among other young animals.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas appellate court says a man convicted of assault and weapons charges deserves a new trial because his trial judge fell asleep during testimony. The Kansas Court of Appeals on Friday threw out Daquantrius Johnson’s 2014 convictions. According to the ruling, a juror noticed that Sedgwick County District Judge Ben Burgess had fallen asleep and asked a bailiff whether Johnson could get a fair trial.

The bailiff passed that comment on to Burgess, who later told jurors they alone would decide the case and that no attorneys indicated his nodding off affected his decisions. Burgess asked Johnson’s attorney if he wanted to request a mistrial. That lawyer declined. A message Friday with Burgess by The Associated Press wasn’t immediately returned.

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s time to change time again. Daylight saving time returns this weekend in the United States. The short-term pain: Lose an hour of sleep Saturday night. The long-term gain: Enjoy more evening light in the months ahead, when the weather warms and you want to be outdoors. Advance your clocks by 60 minutes before tucking in, so you’re not caught off-guard Sunday morning.

For most of the U.S., the change officially starts Sunday at 2 a.m. local time. You may want to install fresh batteries in smoke detectors and radios, and repeat that when standard time returns Nov. 5. No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Scores & Skeds

Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com will broadcast the PIAA Wrestling Finals from Hershey. The airtime is 1:30pm. Tomorrow on WKOK, we’ll have the Phillies at 1pm. There is a full schedule of WKOK sports and programming at WKOK.com.

Girl’s high school basketball: AAAA state championship first round Mifflinburg 37, Allentown Central Catholic 28. Next game, versus Northern Lebanon Tuesday.

Lewisburg’s girls lost to Bishop McDevitt 45-30.

Women’s college basketball Bucknell 69, American 57. Bucknell will now host Navy Sunday.

Boy’s high school basketball Lourdes Regional 60, Nativity 46.

Men’s college basketball NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament Williams 78, Susquehanna 61.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Lourdes Regional 60, Pottsville Nativity 46

Hughesville 66, Notre Dame-Green Pond 56

Berwick 37, Jersey Shore 36

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 45, Lewisburg 30

Mifflinburg 37, Allentown Central Catholic 28

Montoursville 56, York Suburban 14

In wrestling, Shikellamy’s Cade Ballestrini fell short of his goal to medal in the finals, after falling 9-0 Friday. In AA, one Valley wrestler will compete for a state championship this afternoon, Jaret Lane of Southern Columbia will face a wrestling from Harrisburg.

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Friday’s results in the PIAA wrestling championships.

CLASS AAA=

Quarterfinals=

106 – Doug Zapf, Downingtown East dec. Josiah Gehr, Cocalico, 5-1; Andrew Cerniglia, Nazareth dec. Kurtis Phipps, Norwin, 6-4; Luke Lucerne, Council Rock North dec. Will Betancourt, Mannheim Central, 4-0; Ryan Sullivan, Shaler dec. Maximizo Mendez, Council Rock South, 5-2.

113 – Louis Newell, Seneca Valley dec. Diego Santiago, Easton, 3-1; Ed Scott, DuBois major dec. Sean Pierson, Nazareth, 8-0; Sam Hillegas, North Hills major dec. Cade Balestrini, Shikellamy, 9-0; Cameron Enriquez, Stroudsburg dec. J.J. Wilson, Cedar Cliff, 3-1 OT.

120 – Julian Chlebove, Northampton dec. Logan Macri, Canon-McMillan, 6-0; Zurich Storm, New Oxford dec. Aidan Burke, Council Rock North, 6-1; Luke Werner, Liberty major dec. Vincent Distefanis, Hempfield (D-7), 15-6; Matt Parker, Pennridge dec. Chris Wright, Central Dauphin, 2-0.

126 – Spencer Lee, Franklin Regional tech. fall Gunnar Fuss, Harry S. Truman, 15-0, 2:44; Ryan Anderson, Bethlehem Catholic major dec. Bret Kaliner, West Chester Rustin, 16-2; Noah Levett, Kiski Area dec. Patrick Gould, East Stroudsburg South, 4-3; Austin DeSanto, Exeter pinned Noah Myers, Mifflin County, 3:04.

132 – Cole Manley, Altoona dec. Jared Papcsy, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-3; Jimmy Hoffman, Hazleton dec. Wyatt Long, Cumberland Valley, 4-1; Zack Trampe, Council Rock South pinned Kolby Ho, DuBois, 3:31; Andrew Wert, Central Dauphin dec. K.J. Fenstermacher, Libery, 1-0.

138 – Sam Sasso, Nazareth pinned Eric Hutchinson, Conestoga, 0:30; Seth Koleno, Bald Eagle dec. Dominic Means, Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 13-10; Dan Moran, Northampton dec. Colin Cronin, Upper Darby, 6-5 UTB; Zach Ortman, Parkland dec. Nathan Swartz, Hollidaysburg, 2-0 OT.

145 – Brock Wilson, Nazareth dec. Brent Windle, Coatesville, 5-4; Jarod Verkleeren, Hempfied (D-7) major dec. Gage McClenahan, Bald Eagle, 18-5; Jake Hinkson, North Allegheny dec. Riley Palmer, Council Rock South, 3-2; Brock Port, Bellefonte dec. Joey Blumer, Kiski Area, 4-2 OT.

152 – Cameron Coy, Penn-Trafford pinned Owen Watkins, General McLane, 1:11; Colin Shannon, North Penn dec. Austin Hemminger, Somerset, 3-1; Carter Starocci, Erie Prep dec. Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan, 5-1; Brock Godzin, Belle Vernon dec. William Kaldes, Cumberland Valley, 4-3.

160 – Trent Hidlay, Mifflin County tech. fall Luke Nichter, Chambersburg, 3-2 TB2; Ryan Resnick, Owen J. Roberts dec. Cade Wilson, Nazareth, 1:47; Jonah Barley, Penn Manor dec. Dazion Casto, Erie Prep, 6-5; Josh Stillings, Pennridge dec. Zachary Hartman, Belle Vernon, 4-3.

170 – Michael Labriola, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Alec Shaw, Greensburg Salem, 14-8; Tyler Bagoly, Exeter major dec. David Cox, Oxford Area, 8-0; Luke McGonigal, Clearfield dec. Ryan Finn, Pottsgrove, 3-1; Tim Wallace, Albert Gallatin dec. Tommy O’Brien, Wilson 5-3.

182 – Nino Bonaccorsi, Bethel Park pinned Ben Maack, Governor Mifflin, 3:22; Cole Urbas, State College dec. Elijah Jones, Boyertown, 4-0; Drew Peck, Chambersburg dec. Matt McGillick, Penn-Trafford, 8-5; Travis Stefanik, Nazareth pinned Jake Paulson, Erie McDowell, 1:17.

195 – Jake Woodley, North Allegheny tech. fall Carson Kinney, Hazleton, 25-10, 5:44; Nick Duliakas, Owen J. Roberts major dec. Blake Barrick, Big Spring, 9-1; Miles Lee, South Philadelphia dec. Jake Koser, Northern York, 8-6 OT; Ethan Laird, General McLane major dec. Ben Fromm, Cocalico, 13-1.

220 – Joe Doyle, Council Rock South dec. Jake Slinger, Upper St. Clair, 9-3; Ian Edenfield, Laurel Highlands dec. Michael Modugno, Upper Perkiomen, 5-1; Brian Kennerly, Upper Darby major dec. Nathen Feyrer, Parkland, 19-8; Billy Korber, Belle Vernon dec. Francis Duggan, Cedar Cliff, 5-2.

285 – Niko Camacho, Bethlehem Catholic major dec. Cameron Tinner, Shippensburg, 10-2; Brendan Furman, Canon-McMillan pinned Hunter Gill, Hollidaysburg, 0:40; Roman Macek, Montour dec. Michael Wolfgram, Central York, 6-4; Isaac Reid, Kiski Area dec. Kawan DeBoe, Erie Prep, 3-1 TB2.

Second Round Consolations=

106 – Nick Onea, Pottsville dec. Trenton Donahue, DuBois, 3-1; Darren Miller, Kiski Area dec. Liam Logue, Father Judge, 2-1; Christian Fisher, Mifflin County dec. Dayton DelViscio, Penncrest, 14-7; Frankie Bonura, Moon dec. Patrick DeMark, Cumberland Valley, 4-2 OT.

113 – Brandon Meredith, Spring-Ford dec. Killian Delaney, West Chester Henderson, 8-4; Kenny Herrmann, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Marco DiBattista, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 4-0; Jacob Dunlop, Belle Vernon dec. Dalton Rohrbaugh, Spring Grove, 1-0; Matt Wilde, Boyertown dec. Rafeal Portilla, Carlisle, 7-2.

120 – Zach Glenn, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Clay Baker, Spring Grove, 5-3; Brandon Connor, Wilson dec. Jacob Reid, West Chester Henderson, 2-1; Tyler Dilley, Saint Marys dec. Colton Camcho, Franklin Regional, 7-1; David Campbell, Boyertown dec. Luke Resnick, Owen J. Roberts, 1-0.

126 – Matt Marino, Garnet Valley by disqualification over Josh Mason, Blue Mountain, 5:47; Jakob Campbell, Boyertown dec. Matt Oblock, Canon-McMillan, 6-3; Chandler Olson, Shippensburg dec. Garrett Rigg, Bald Eagle, 2-0; Jake Cherry, Central Dauphin dec. Jonathan Miers, Easton, 4-2.

132 – Hunter Baxter, Pine-Richland dec. Jake Taylor, Unionville, 3-0; Job Chishko, Penn-Trafford dec. Cameron Robinson, Council Rock North, 5-1; Luke Landefeld, North Allegheny dec. Tommy Traver, Tunkhannock, 5-0; Leno Ciotti, Erie McDowell dec. Nick Lilley, Downingtown West, 3-1.

138 – Luke Kemerer, Hempfield (D-7) major dec. Gary Clark, Garden Spot, 9-0; Luca Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Micha Hoffman, Northern York, 3-1 OT; Nick Acuna, Moon dec. Cary Palmer, Council Rock South, 4-3; Cam Connor, Kiski Area dec. Cole Meredith, Owen J. Roberts, 3-1.

145 – Connor Finkey, Garden Spot dec. Luke Carty, Bethlehem Catholic, 3-1 OT; William Evanitsky, Scranton dec. Stefahn Mayo, Muhlenberg, 3-2; Tucker Brough, Big Spring pinned Daniel Mancini, Owen J. Roberts, 2:26; Ryan Stocku, Penncrest dec. Tyler Seliga, Belle Vernon, 3-2.

152 – Chase Stephens, Coatesville tech. fall Jacob Burgette, Scranton, 20-4, 4:19; Trevor Elfvin, Father Judge pinned Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon, 2:20; Brayden Wills, Mechanicsburg dec. Ryan Zeiner, Bethlehem Catholic, 8-2; Hayden Keleher, Easton dec. Chris Berry, Boyertown, 2-1.

160 – Tyler DeLorenzo, East Stroudsburg South dec. Dylan Gurreri, Red Lion, 3-2 TB2; Caleb Baxter, Butler pinned Jacob Folk, Upper Perkiomen, 1:47; Eric Hong, North Allegheny pinned Quentin Milliken, Cumberland Valley, 4:01; Jason Montgomery, Bethel Park dec. Ian Barr, State College, 3-2.

170 – Cade Moisey, Northampton dec. Ryan Sharpless, Octorara, 5-0; Sean Hoover, North Allegheny dec. Brinton Simington, Altoona, 4-3 UTB; Ben Root, Solanco dec. Gunner Anglovich, Liberty, 6-3; Luigi Yates, Erie Prep pinned Britian Shields, Big Spring, 1:51.

182 – Leo Higgins, Palmyra pinned Kevin Edwards, Avon Grove, 3:48; Collin Stevens, Central Bucks East dec. Caleb Turner, Central Mountain, 9-8; Emorson Wentz, Cedar Cliff dec. Ryan Deloach, Freedom (D-11), 4-3; Damen Moyer, Liberty pinned Teegan Hahn, Greensburg Salem, 3:43.

195 – Colin McCracken, Waynesburg pinned Hunter Catka, Sun Valley, 4:14; Eli Grape, Upper St. Clair dec. Noah Wood, Quakertown, 9-6; Jody Crouse, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Nathan Ansell, Connellsville, 7-6; Cole Forrester, Shippensburg pinned Ryan Mortimer, Garnet Valley, 2:17.

220 – Greg Bensley, Pocono Mountain West major dec. Jeff Craig, Meadville, 13-3; Ron D’Amico, Shaler pinned Michael Leyland, Roman Catholic, 3:45; Jesse Enck, Daniel Boone dec. Pete Haffner, State College, 3-1; Bryce Shields, Dallastown by medical forfeit over Evan Callahan, Freedom (D-11).

285 – Erech Noecker, Blue Mountain dec. Josh Walls, Avon Grove, 8-5; Vincenzo Pelusi, LaSalle College dec. Blaine Yinger, Northeastern, 3-1; Oscar Daniels, Exeterdec. Nick Cooper, Bensalem, 4-3; Gerald Brown, West Mifflin pinned Richard Thompson, Central Mountain, 0:40.

Third Round Consolations=

106 – Kurtis Phipps, Norwin dec. Nick Onea, Pottsville, 3-1; Darren Miller, Kiski Area pinned Josiah Gehr, Cocalico, 0:41; Christian Fisher, Mifflin County dec. Maximizo Mendez, Council Rock South, 6-2; Frankie Bonura, Moon dec. Will Betancourt, Mannheim Central, 3-0.

113 – Sean Pierson, Nazareth major dec. Brandon Meredith, Spring-Ford, 10-2; Kenny Herrmann, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Diego Santiago, Easton, 1-0; Jacob Dunlop, Belle Vernon dec. J.J. Wilson, Cedar Cliff, 3-2 UTB; Matt Wilde, Boyertown dec. Cade Balestrini, Shikellamy, 3-2.

120 – Zach Glenn, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Aidan Burke, Council Rock North, 5-4; Logan Macri, Canon-McMillan major dec. Brandon Connor, Wilson, 15-7; Chris Wright, Central Dauphin tech. fall Tyler Dilley, Saint Marys, 15-0, 5:00; Vincent Distefanis, Hempfield (D-7) dec. David Campbell, Boyertown, 3-2.

126 – Matt Marino, Garnet Valley dec. Bret Kaliner, West Chester Rustin, 5-4; Jakob Campbell, Boyertown dec. Gunnar Fuss, Harry S. Truman, 7-3; Chandler Olson, Shippensburg dec. Noah Myers, Mifflin County, 3-2; Patrick Gould, East Stroudsburg South dec. Jake Cherry, Central Dauphin, 7-5.

132 – Wyatt Long, Cumberland Valley dec. Hunter Baxter, Pine-Richland, 2-1; Jared Papcsy, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Job Chishko, Penn-Trafford, 3-1; K.J. Fenstermacher, Libery dec. Luke Landefeld, North Allegheny, 3-0; Leno Ciotti, Erie McDowell dec. Kolby Ho, DuBois, 6-4 OT.

138 – Luke Kemerer, Hempfield (D-7) dec. Dominic Means, Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 4-1 TB2; Eric Hutchinson, Conestoga dec. Luca Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-4 TB2; Nick Acuna, Moon pinned Nathan Swartz, Hollidaysburg, 1:00; Colin Cronin, Upper Darby dec. Cam Connor, Kiski Area, 5-2.

145 – Gage McClenahan, Bald Eagle dec. Connor Finkey, Garden Spot, 7-3; William Evanitsky, Scranton dec. Brent Windle, Coatesville, 3-2; Tucker Brough, Big Spring dec. Joey Blumer, Kiski Area, 6-4 OT; Ryan Stocku, Penncrest by injury default over Riley Palmer, Council Rock South, 0:31.

152 – Chase Stephens, Coatesville pinned Austin Hemminger, Somerset, 1:45; Owen Watkins, General McLane major dec. Trevor Elfvin, Father Juge, 11-0; Brayden Wills, Mechanicsburg dec. William Kaldes, Cumberland Valley, 12-5; Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan dec. Hayden Keleher, Easton, 8-1.

160 – Cade Wilson, Nazareth dec. Tyler DeLorenzo, East Stroudsburg South, 5-0; Luke Nichter, Chambersburg dec. Caleb Baxter, Butler, 8-3; Eric Hong, North Allegheny dec. Zachary Hartman, Belle Vernon, 2-0; Jason Montgomery, Bethel Park pinned Dazion Casto, Erie Prep, 2:32.

170 – Cade Moisey, Northampton dec. David Cox, Oxford Area, 3-0; Alec Shaw, Greensburg Salem dec. Sean Hoover, North Allegheny, 4-3; Tommy O’Brien, Wilson pinned Ben Root, Solanco, 7:04 TB2; Luigi Yates, Erie Prep dec. Ryan Finn, Pottsgrove, 3-2.

182 – Elijah Jones, Boyertown dec. Leo Higgins, Palmyra, 2-1; Collin Stevens, Central Bucks East major dec. Ben Maack, Governor Mifflin, 16-7; Jake Paulson, Erie McDowell dec. Emorson Wentz, Cedar Cliff, 5-2; Matt McGillick, Penn-Trafford dec. Damen Moyer, Liberty, 5-2.

195 – Colin McCracken, Waynesburg dec. Blake Barrick, Big Spring, 3-2; Eli Grape, Upper St. Clair pinned Carson Kinney, Hazleton, 0:49; Ben Fromm, Cocalico dec. Jody Crouse, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-5 UTB; Jake Koser, Northern York dec. Cole Forrester, Shippensburg, 3-0.

220 – Greg Bensley, Pocono Mountain West dec. Michael Modugno, Upper Perkiomen, 5-3; Ron D’Amico, Shaler major dec. Jake Slinger, Upper St. Clair, 9-1; Francis Duggan, Cedar Cliff dec. Jesse Enck, Daniel Boone, 8-5; Bryce Shields, Dallastown dec. Nathen Feyrer, Parkland, 9-2.

285 – Erech Noecker, Blue Mountain pinned Hunter Gill, Hollidaysburg, 0:37; Vincenzo Pelusi, LaSalle College dec. Cameron Tinner, Shippensburg, 7-2; Kawan DeBoe, Erie Prep dec. Oscar Daniels, Exeter, 10-4; Gerald Brown, West Mifflin dec. Michael Wolfgram, Central York, 5-2.

Team Standings=

Bethlehem Catholic 60, 2. Nazareth 56, 3. North Allegheny 37.5, 4. (tie) Canon-McMillan 33, Kiski Area 33, Northampton 33, 7. (tie) Belle Vernon 29, Council Rock South 29, 9. Exeter 27, 10. Erie Prep 26.

