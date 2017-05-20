AP Penna. Headlines and Sports Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate crept up in April, breaking a four-month streak of declines, as payrolls shrank slightly. The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.9 percent last month. The national rate was 4.4 percent in April.

The household survey found that the civilian labor force grew by 22,000 in April. Employment rose by 18,000 to a new record high above 6.1 million while unemployment rose by 4,000 to 315,000. A separate survey of employers found that seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls shrank by 5,400 in April, but still remained above 5.9 million. Professional and business services and leisure and hospitality businesses added employees, while most sectors shrank. Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania mother whose 22-month-old son was kept in a cage by the child’s father says local child welfare officials had seen the enclosure and “had no problem with it.” Tiffany George is speaking out after police arrested 38-year-old Cecil Eugene Kutz on child endangerment charges. State police say Kutz locked his toddler son in a makeshift wooden cage and left him home alone with his two younger siblings, including one born hours earlier.

George, who gave birth at home Tuesday, told The Associated Press the homemade pen was meant to keep the older child safe. Child welfare officials are declining comment on George’s claim they had no problem with the enclosure. George says she’s angry Kutz left their kids alone while she was hospitalized after suffering complications during childbirth.

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say a hearse was stolen when its driver stopped at a fast-food restaurant and the body in the back later was found dumped on the side of a road. Police in Bryan, about 90 miles northwest of Houston, say an employee of a funeral home stopped for a bite early Friday and a person jumped into the hearse while it was unattended and drove away.

The body that was in the vehicle was found by a passer-by about an hour and a half later, along with the gurney that it was on. The body was placed along the side of a rural road a few miles away from the restaurant. Police say the investigation is ongoing and the hearse remains missing.

LONDON (AP) — British police are warning Harry Potter fans not to put themselves in danger by walking along an active railway line to a landmark from the fantasy films. British Transport police say there has been an increase in the number of people walking down train tracks to the Glenfinnan Viaduct in the Scottish Highlands. The Hogwarts Express is shown steaming across the viaduct in several Harry Potter films.

Sgt. Kevin Lawrence said many tourists take the Jacobite steam train across the picturesque Victorian bridge, and some walk back along the line to take photographs. He said Friday that “I would like to remind everyone that we are mere Muggles, and if you trespass on the railway and are struck by a train, the consequences could be extremely serious and probably fatal.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kobe Bryant has come through with an assist for some high school students in Indiana by getting them out of a final exam. William Pate is a student at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. He told Bryant on Twitter that if the retired NBA superstar gave him a retweet, the students wouldn’t have to take a final exam.

Pate included a picture of himself and his teacher shaking on the deal. Bryant came through on Thursday, quoting Pate’s request and adding a note , “Hope you have an A in this class.” Bryant retired last year after 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Newsradio 1070 WKOK is your home for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies are taking on the Pirates this weekend. Today’s game is at 3:330pm and Sunday’s game is at 1pm. Anytime the Phillies are on WKOK, our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeremy Hellickson allowed just two hits over six innings before leaving with an injury and the Philadelphia Phillies pulled away from the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 Friday night to end a four-game losing streak. Josh Bell had two of Pittsburgh’s four hits. Trevor Williams pitched effectively for five innings before the Phillies got to him in the sixth to take the lead.

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins gave Matt Murray his first start of the playoffs in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final Friday night in Ottawa. Coach Mike Sullivan announced the decision a few hours before the game.

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist and the resurgent Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 Friday night to even the Eastern Conference finals at 2-2. Crosby had only one point as the defending champion Penguins dropped two of the first three, leading to questions about his health following a jarring concussion in the second round. Game 5 is Sunday in Pittsburgh.

