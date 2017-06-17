AP Penna. headlines and Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Jurors in Bill Cosby’s suburban Philadelphia sexual assault trial are still at an impasse after more than 50 hours of deliberations. They will return Saturday morning for the sixth day of deliberations. Cosby’s defense team has been asking for a mistrial, arguing jurors have talked about the charges long enough. Judge Steven O’Neill says he’s compelled by law to allow deliberations to go on for as long as the jury wants.

He told the jurors to keep trying for a verdict after they said Thursday they were deadlocked. The judge praised the jurors again before letting them return to their hotel Friday night. He says he sees “nothing but hard work, dedication, fidelity” to their oath. He adds “tonight, just rest.” Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. He says it was consensual.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The former Pennsylvania attorney general who’s been sentenced to jail for leaking secret grand jury information and lying about it says a judge gave too much power to the special prosecutor who investigated her. Kathleen Kane argues in a document filed with Superior Court on Friday that Judge William Carpenter’s decision to give the special prosecutor grand jury authority was illegal and unconstitutional.

Her lawyers claim Carpenter demonstrated a “decidedly unseemly personal enmity against her.” She’s seeking dismissal of the charges or a new trial. Kane, a 51-year-old Democrat, resigned last year after being convicted of two counts of felony perjury and seven misdemeanor counts, including obstruction and conspiracy. While her appeal is pending, she’s free on bail and hasn’t begun serving her 10- to 23-month sentence.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Penn State will debut throwback uniforms when the football team plays Indiana on Sept. 30. But the uniforms won’t call to mind just one bygone era. The white helmets will sport blue numbers on the sides, like the team wore from the 1950s through the early ’70s. The players will also wear white cleats calling to mind the 1979 Sugar Bowl.

The jerseys will have white trim on the shoulders, as they were during the 1982 and 1986 national championship seasons. Coach James Franklin says the uniforms are a perfect fit for what Penn State is dubbing its “Generations of Greatness” game — a tribute to various eras of the team. Franklin says the retro uniform “shows and reinforces all the tremendous history and tradition that we have here.”

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — City officials in central Pennsylvania are planning a fundraising campaign to renovate a 100-year-old lift that’s a major tourist attraction. The Cambria County Transit Authority met with local leaders Thursday to discuss a $10 million project to overhaul the Johnstown Inclined Plane — which carries people and vehicles up and down a 900-foot mountainside. CamTran hopes to raise $350,000.

The agency plans to rehab the Inclined Plane’s cars, modernize the electrical system and add better lighting. The Cambria Iron Company built the incline after a devastating flood in 1889. Since then, it’s been used to help carry residents to safety and transport emergency personnel in times of need. CamTran marketing director Josh Yoder says the company hopes to start fundraising late this summer.

Oddities and Conversation Starters

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The man credited by law enforcement with holding two Georgia prison escapees at gunpoint says he’s no hero. Patrick Hale says he was carrying a loaded weapon but never pulled it out. He says the two inmates took off their shirts and waved them as if they were surrendering, then got face down on his concrete driveway without saying a word. He says they must have mistaken his car for a police cruiser, saying they look similar. He says more than 45 polic

WASHINGTON (AP) — A tubby tabby named Symba needs an adoptive family — and probably to lay off the treats. News outlets report that the 6-year-old cat arrived last week at the Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington. Symba tips the scales at 35 pounds (16 kilograms). Symba’s previous owner moved to an assisted living center and couldn’t take him along.

Symba is 15 pounds (7 kilograms)heavier than his goal weight and is currently working to slim down. The cat exercises on a cat wheel and is fed out of food puzzles that are designed to slow down a cat’s eating. Shelter staff says Symba currently can’t take more than a few steps without losing his breath. The shelter says Symba’s new owner needs to help him continue his weight loss journey.

Scores & Skeds

The Philadelphia Phillies are hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend. Today’s game is a at 3:30pm and tomorrow’s at 1pm. While the Phillies are on WKOK, our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gregor Blanco hit a tying two-run homer and Jake Lamb drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to rally the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies Friday night. Odubel Herrera had two hits and scored twice for the Phillies, and Maikel Franco drove in two runs.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Anthony Rizzo almost led off his third straight game with a homer, losing his bid on a replay reversal, before helping key a six-run rally in the ninth inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-5 Friday night. The Cubs won for just the third time in nine games. Manager Joe Maddon wasn’t around to see the comeback — he was ejected in the first inning after Rizzo’s drive into the Allegheny River was ruled a foul ball.

HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon has returned to his Pennsylvania hometown to help open and dedicate a new $250,000 playground. The playground is part of the Hazleton One Community Center, the brainchild of Maddon and his cousin, Elaine Maddon Curry, and her husband, Robert Curry.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final St. Louis 11 Baltimore 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 11 Toronto 4

Final Detroit 13 Tampa Bay 4

Final Texas 10 Seattle 4

Final Cleveland 8 Minnesota 1

Final Boston 2 Houston 1

Final Oakland 7 N-Y Yankees 6

Final Kansas City 3 L.A. Angels 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 9 Pittsburgh 5

Final Arizona 5 Philadelphia 4

Final Washington 7 N-Y Mets 2

Final L.A. Dodgers 3 Cincinnati 1

Final Miami 5 Atlanta 0

Final Milwaukee 6 San Diego 5, 10 Innings

Final Colorado 10 San Francisco 8

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT N-Y Liberty 102 Dallas 93

Final Phoenix 86 Chicago 78

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

St. Louis at Baltimore 4:05 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chi White Sox at Toronto 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota 2:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Oakland 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas 5:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels 8:15 p.m.

Boston at Houston 8:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N-Y Mets 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati 4:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Pittsburgh 8:15 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Connecticut at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

