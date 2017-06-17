Home
AP Penna. headlines and Scores & Skeds

AP Penna. headlines and Scores & Skeds

WKOK Staff | |

 

AP PA Headlines

 

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Jurors in Bill Cosby’s suburban Philadelphia sexual assault trial are still at an impasse after more than 50 hours of deliberations.  They will return Saturday morning for the sixth day of deliberations.  Cosby’s defense team has been asking for a mistrial, arguing jurors have talked about the charges long enough.  Judge Steven O’Neill says he’s compelled by law to allow deliberations to go on for as long as the jury wants.

 

He told the jurors to keep trying for a verdict after they said Thursday they were deadlocked.  The judge praised the jurors again before letting them return to their hotel Friday night. He says he sees “nothing but hard work, dedication, fidelity” to their oath. He adds “tonight, just rest.”  Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. He says it was consensual.

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The former Pennsylvania attorney general who’s been sentenced to jail for leaking secret grand jury information and lying about it says a judge gave too much power to the special prosecutor who investigated her.  Kathleen Kane argues in a document filed with Superior Court on Friday that Judge William Carpenter’s decision to give the special prosecutor grand jury authority was illegal and unconstitutional.

 

Her lawyers claim Carpenter demonstrated a “decidedly unseemly personal enmity against her.”  She’s seeking dismissal of the charges or a new trial.  Kane, a 51-year-old Democrat, resigned last year after being convicted of two counts of felony perjury and seven misdemeanor counts, including obstruction and conspiracy.  While her appeal is pending, she’s free on bail and hasn’t begun serving her 10- to 23-month sentence.

 

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Penn State will debut throwback uniforms when the football team plays Indiana on Sept. 30.  But the uniforms won’t call to mind just one bygone era.  The white helmets will sport blue numbers on the sides, like the team wore from the 1950s through the early ’70s. The players will also wear white cleats calling to mind the 1979 Sugar Bowl.

 

The jerseys will have white trim on the shoulders, as they were during the 1982 and 1986 national championship seasons.  Coach James Franklin says the uniforms are a perfect fit for what Penn State is dubbing its “Generations of Greatness” game — a tribute to various eras of the team.  Franklin says the retro uniform “shows and reinforces all the tremendous history and tradition that we have here.”

 

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — City officials in central Pennsylvania are planning a fundraising campaign to renovate a 100-year-old lift that’s a major tourist attraction.  The Cambria County Transit Authority met with local leaders Thursday to discuss a $10 million project to overhaul the Johnstown Inclined Plane — which carries people and vehicles up and down a 900-foot mountainside. CamTran hopes to raise $350,000.

 

The agency plans to rehab the Inclined Plane’s cars, modernize the electrical system and add better lighting.  The Cambria Iron Company built the incline after a devastating flood in 1889. Since then, it’s been used to help carry residents to safety and transport emergency personnel in times of need.  CamTran marketing director Josh Yoder says the company hopes to start fundraising late this summer.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

Oddities and Conversation Starters

 

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The man credited by law enforcement with holding two Georgia prison escapees at gunpoint says he’s no hero.  Patrick Hale says he was carrying a loaded weapon but never pulled it out. He says the two inmates took off their shirts and waved them as if they were surrendering, then got face down on his concrete driveway without saying a word.  He says they must have mistaken his car for a police cruiser, saying they look similar.  He says more than 45 polic

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — A tubby tabby named Symba needs an adoptive family — and probably to lay off the treats.  News outlets report that the 6-year-old cat arrived last week at the Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington. Symba tips the scales at 35 pounds (16 kilograms). Symba’s previous owner moved to an assisted living center and couldn’t take him along.

 

Symba is 15 pounds (7 kilograms)heavier than his goal weight and is currently working to slim down. The cat exercises on a cat wheel and is fed out of food puzzles that are designed to slow down a cat’s eating.  Shelter staff says Symba currently can’t take more than a few steps without losing his breath.  The shelter says Symba’s new owner needs to help him continue his weight loss journey.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

Scores & Skeds

 

The Philadelphia Phillies are hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend. Today’s game is a at 3:30pm and tomorrow’s at 1pm. While the Phillies are on WKOK, our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gregor Blanco hit a tying two-run homer and Jake Lamb drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to rally the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies Friday night. Odubel Herrera had two hits and scored twice for the Phillies, and Maikel Franco drove in two runs.

 

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Anthony Rizzo almost led off his third straight game with a homer, losing his bid on a replay reversal, before helping key a six-run rally in the ninth inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-5 Friday night. The Cubs won for just the third time in nine games. Manager Joe Maddon wasn’t around to see the comeback — he was ejected in the first inning after Rizzo’s drive into the Allegheny River was ruled a foul ball.

 

HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon has returned to his Pennsylvania hometown to help open and dedicate a new $250,000 playground. The playground is part of the Hazleton One Community Center, the brainchild of Maddon and his cousin, Elaine Maddon Curry, and her husband, Robert Curry.

 

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Penn State will debut throwback uniforms when the football team plays Indiana on September 30th. But the uniforms won’t call to mind just one bygone era. The white helmets will sport blue numbers on the sides, like the team wore from the 1950s through the early ’70s.

 

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final    St. Louis          11        Baltimore        2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    Chi White Sox            11        Toronto           4

Final    Detroit 13        Tampa Bay      4

Final    Texas   10        Seattle 4

Final    Cleveland        8          Minnesota       1

Final    Boston 2          Houston          1

Final    Oakland          7          N-Y Yankees  6

Final    Kansas City     3          L.A. Angels    1

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    Chi Cubs         9          Pittsburgh        5

Final    Arizona           5          Philadelphia    4

Final    Washington     7          N-Y Mets        2

Final    L.A. Dodgers  3          Cincinnati        1

Final    Miami  5          Atlanta            0

Final    Milwaukee      6          San Diego       5, 10 Innings

Final    Colorado         10        San Francisco  8

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT          N-Y Liberty    102      Dallas  93

Final    Phoenix           86        Chicago           78

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

St. Louis          at         Baltimore        4:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chi White Sox            at         Toronto           1:07 p.m.

Cleveland        at         Minnesota       2:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees  at         Oakland          4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay      at         Detroit 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at         Texas   5:05 p.m.

Cleveland        at         Minnesota       8:10 p.m.

Kansas City     at         L.A. Angels    8:15 p.m.

Boston at         Houston          8:15 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco  at         Colorado         3:10 p.m.

Arizona           at         Philadelphia    4:05 p.m.

San Diego       at         Milwaukee      4:10 p.m.

Miami  at         Atlanta            4:10 p.m.

Washington     at         N-Y Mets        4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers  at         Cincinnati        4:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs         at         Pittsburgh        8:15 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Connecticut     at         Minnesota       8:00 p.m.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

 

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff