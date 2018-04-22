AP PA Sunday headlines

AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal to impeach four Democratic justices on Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court over redistricting rulings remains in limbo more than a month after resolutions were introduced by Republicans in the state House. The state lawmaker leading the effort, which so far has just 12 co-sponsors in the 203-seat House, said he hopes to make the case to GOP representatives in a closed-door session the week of April 30.

“I haven’t had anybody that has said we don’t have the constitutional standing for this, or they can actually point me to where the judiciary had the ability to do what it did,” said Rep. Cris Dush, a Republican. Dush drafted the resolutions seeking the removal of justices David Wecht, Debra Todd, Christine Donohue and Kevin Dougherty. The four elected Democrats put on the fast track a legal challenge to a 2011 map of the state’s congressional districts passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by the governor at the time, Republican Tom Corbett.

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Human rights organization Amnesty International has given former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick its Ambassador of Conscience Award for his kneeling protest of racial injustice that launched a movement and might have cost him his job. The former San Francisco 49ers star was presented the award at a ceremony in Amsterdam on Saturday by onetime teammate Eric Reid.

Kaepernick first took a knee during the pre-game playing of the American national anthem when he was with the 49ers in 2016 to protest police brutality. Other players joined him, drawing the ire of President Donald Trump, who called for team owners to fire such players. Kaepernick wasn’t signed for the 2017 season following his release from San Francisco. He said he shares the Amnesty honor “with all of the countless people throughout the world combating the human rights violations of police officers.”

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A home invader wearing a ski mask is holding a woman hostage in her bedroom. A police officer immediately starts giving verbal commands, ordering the man to let the woman go, but the intruder refuses and lunges toward the officer with a weapon in hand. The officer then raises her gun and shoots the man.

The officer in this training exercise was a British tourist, and the victim and intruder were on a life-size video projection inside the Mob Museum in Las Vegas. The visitor was participating in a new hands-on exhibit that arms visitors with a pistol that shoots plastic pellets and puts them in simulated situations similar to those police encounter in real life.

NEW YORK (AP) — It was a bold New York experiment: closing Broadway to traffic for two Manhattan miles. On Saturday, 30 blocks of Broadway was open only to pedestrians and anything on two wheels but no motor, from Times Square down to Union Square. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., city officials invited pedestrians and cyclists to join the fun, food and games marking global Earth Day, which falls on Sunday.

A part of New York normally filled with car fumes and noise was alive with artistic performances mixed with fitness classes and educational activities about a sustainable, healthy environment. “We’ve been waiting for spring and I looked at the weather, so I started looking up things to do and found out that City Bike was free today,” said Stephanie Alexander, referring to the city’s bike-sharing program, which offered free passes for the day. “So I rode down from the Upper East Side, at least seven miles.”

LONDON (AP) — The audience at Royal Albert Hall got a rare treat Saturday — the chance to sing “Happy Birthday” to the longest reigning monarch in British history. Queen Elizabeth II, with her eldest son Prince Charles at her side, waved to the crowd as they celebrated her 92nd birthday in song. Charles got an enthusiastic response when he introduced her as: “Your majesty, mummy.”

The queen took center stage after a varied pop concert featuring British singers Sting, Tom Jones and Jamie Cullum along with Australian star Kylie Minogue, long a fan favorite here. Shaggy and Craig David also performed, and the festivities took a long stroll down memory lane, with audio from a speech Elizabeth made on her 21st birthday and video from her Golden Jubilee, when roughly 1 million people gathered outside Buckingham Palace to honor her.

Today: Sarah Benek is at the anchor desk, on NBC’s “Meet the Press” guests will be Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; White House legislative affairs director Marc Short; Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez. The Phillies are back on the radio this afternoon while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

. AP-Scorecard

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final L-A Angels 4 San Francisco 3 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final N-Y Yankees 9 Toronto 1 Final Detroit 12 Kansas City 4 Final Cleveland 4 Baltimore 0 Final Tampa Bay 10 Minnesota 1 Final Houston 10 Chi White Sox 1 Final Seattle 9 Texas 7 Final Oakland 3 Boston 0 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final St. Louis 4 Cincinnati 3 Final Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 2 Final Milwaukee 6 Miami 5 Final Atlanta 4 N-Y Mets 3 Final Colorado 5 Chi Cubs 2 Final Arizona 6 San Diego 2 Final L-A Dodgers 4 Washington 0 ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Final Philadelphia 106 Miami 102 Final New Orleans 131 Portland 123 Final Minnesota 121 Houston 105 Final Utah 115 Oklahoma City 102 ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS Final OT Washington 4 Columbus 3 Final Tampa Bay 3 New Jersey 1 Final Toronto 4 Boston 3 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE San Francisco at L-A Angels 4:07 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland at Baltimore 1:05 p.m. Toronto at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit 1:10 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m. Houston at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m. Seattle at Texas 3:05 p.m. Boston at Oakland 4:05 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE N-Y Mets at Atlanta 1:35 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia 1:35 p.m. Miami at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis 2:15 p.m. Chi Cubs at Colorado 3:10 p.m. San Diego at Arizona 4:10 p.m. Washington at L-A Dodgers 8:05 p.m. ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Boston at Milwaukee 1:00 p.m. Golden State at San Antonio 3:30 p.m. Toronto at Washington 6:00 p.m. Cleveland at Indiana 8:30 p.m. ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS Pittsburgh at Philadelphia 3:00 p.m. Nashville at Colorado 7:00 p.m.

