AP PA Sunday Headlines, Scores & Skeds

ABINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A Philadelphia-area high school won’t be renamed after an alumnus who made a $25 million donation after all. Superintendent Amy Sichel of the Abington School District said in a letter Saturday that the district had reversed its plan to name Montgomery County’s Abington Senior High School after Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Sichel said most of the community wasn’t opposed to the name change, but she had talked to representatives of the donor about “concerns raised by a minority in the community” about the change. The gift’s purpose was “to help Abington High School be the best it can be and to undertake a critical renovation that will dramatically improve the student experience as well as student preparedness,” she said. “The donor’s representatives conveyed that nothing should detract from our important mission and agree that the school’s name should remain as is.”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — It’s Philadelphia’s other bell — the bigger, uncracked twin of the Liberty Bell. Britain bestowed the Bicentennial Bell to the city as a gift for America’s 200th birthday, but it’s been out of sight and out of mind since 2013. Now, a nonprofit group is hoping to bust the bell out of storage and put it on display just a few blocks away from its better-known relative.

The Friends of Independence National Historical Park has a new campaign to relocate the Bicentennial Bell to a garden at a popular corner in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood. The group says the project will achieve the goal that was set in 1976 — “to show the world that two great nations that started in strife and war can become great partners and allies.”

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman says the sexual harassment complaints against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein were made by actresses who were effectively “prostitutes.”

Dmitry Peskov says “they earned hundreds of millions of dollars, and after 10 years they say that Weinstein is bad,” according to Russian news reports. He says “none of them went to the police, did not say ‘Weinstein raped me’. No! (they) wanted to earn $10 million.”

He went on to say “what’s the name of a woman who slept with a man for $10 million? Maybe, I’m speaking crudely, she’s called a prostitute.” The reports said the comments came Thursday while Peskov was speaking about female journalists’ claims of harassment by Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the foreign relations committee in Russia’s lower house of parliament.

UNDATED (AP) – Rocker Ted Nugent says the Florida students calling for gun control have “no soul” and are “mushy brained children.” The 69-year-old made the comments Friday while defending the National Rifle Association as a guest on the Joe Pags show, a nationally syndicated conservative radio program. Nugent, a longtime member of the NRA’s board of directors, said survivors of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are wrong to blame the NRA and its members for mass shootings.

“These poor children, I’m afraid to say, it hurts me to say, but the evidence is irrefutable: They have no soul,” Nugent said. He added that the gun control measures the students support amount to “spiritual suicide” and “will cause more death and mayhem.” A representative for Nugent did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday. Some Parkland students responded on social media and demanded an apology.

NEW YORK (AP) — An activist art group has staged an exhibit featuring live rats and a Donald Trump impersonator inside a Trump hotel in New York City. The Daily News reports that the group called Indecline installed the guerrilla art show inside a suite at the Trump International Hotel. The newspaper says seven people showed up at the hotel Thursday night carrying suitcases filled with supplies.

Over the next 24 hour they transformed the suite into a shocking exhibit featuring a Trump impersonator in a jail cell surrounded by rats and McDonald’s wrappers. The group cleaned up the installation before checking out early Saturday. A woman who answered the phone at the hotel said she could not comment. Indecline’s other stunts have included a naked Trump statue in Union Square last August.

VENICE, Italy (AP) — A museum is opening in the Venetian hometown of Giacomo Casanova, the 18th-century adventurer and bon vivant, in hopes of educating visitors about more than just his notorious womanizing. The Giacomo Casanova Museum and Experience doesn’t hide Casanova’s libidinous side. In fact, the six-room museum includes a bedroom where a shadow installation makes it seem as if Casanova is seducing a woman right in front of visitors.

But curators are seeking to shed light on other aspects of the Venetian scholar and writer whose memoir, “History of My Life,” provides one of the best chronicles of European high society of the late 18th century.

“We want this character, this person, to be known in his entirety,” said museum director Andrea Cosentino. “Here we give the basis of what he was, not only as a lover but also as a man, philosopher and scholar.”

Using a variety of virtual reality technology, visitors can read, hear and watch digital presentations on Casanova’s youth — he was born in 1795 in the Venetian Republic — and his subsequent serial seductions.

In between, visitors can learn about his travels across Europe, his relationship with the lagoon city, his arrests and escapes, his personality and scholarly accomplishments, as well as his portrayal in film over the years.

The museum opens Monday, on Casanova’s birthday, in the Palazzo Pesaro Papafava in Venice.

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Pittsburgh at Detroit 1:10 p.m., postponed ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Houston 9 Texas 3 Final L-A Angels 8 Oakland 3 Final Toronto 5 N-Y Yankees 3 Final Cleveland 6 Seattle 5 Final Boston 3 Tampa Bay 2 Final Minnesota 6 Baltimore 2 Final Chi White Sox 4 Kansas City 3 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final N-Y Mets 6 St. Louis 2 Final Washington 13 Cincinnati 7 Final Chi Cubs 10 Miami 6, 10 Innings Final Atlanta 15 Philadelphia 2 Final Colorado 2 Arizona 1 Final Milwaukee 7 San Diego 3 Final L-A Dodgers 5 San Francisco 0 ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Washington 107 Charlotte 93 Final Detroit 115 N-Y Knicks 109 Final Boston 110 Toronto 99 Final OT Brooklyn 110 Miami 109 Final Golden State 112 Sacramento 96 ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Final Boston 5 Florida 1 Final Detroit 2 Ottawa 0 Final OT Vancouver 5 Columbus 4 Final New Jersey 4 N-Y Islanders 3 Final N-Y Rangers 2 Carolina 1 Final Pittsburgh 5 Montreal 2 Final Winnipeg 3 Toronto 1 Final Dallas 4 Minnesota 1 Final Buffalo 7 Nashville 4 Final Arizona 6 St. Louis 0 Final Calgary 3 Edmonton 2 Final Vegas 3 San Jose 2 ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Final (2) Villanova 95 (4) Kansas 79 Final (7) Michigan 69 Loyola of Chicago 57 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE Pittsburgh at Detroit 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit 6:10 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Minnesota at Baltimore 1:05 p.m. N-Y Yankees at Toronto 1:07 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m. Chi White Sox at Kansas City 2:15 p.m. Houston at Texas 3:05 p.m. L-A Angels at Oakland 4:05 p.m. Cleveland at Seattle 4:10 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m. Chi Cubs at Miami 1:10 p.m. Washington at Cincinnati 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at L-A Dodgers 8:37 p.m. ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Philadelphia at Charlotte 1:00 p.m. Houston at San Antonio 3:30 p.m. Indiana at L.A. Clippers 3:30 p.m. Washington at Chicago 3:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at New Orleans 6:00 p.m. Orlando at Atlanta 6:00 p.m. Dallas at Cleveland 6:00 p.m. Detroit at Brooklyn 6:00 p.m. Utah at Minnesota 7:00 p.m. Milwaukee at Denver 8:00 p.m. Phoenix at Golden State 8:30 p.m. Memphis at Portland 9:00 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Lakers 9:30 p.m. ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Boston at Philadelphia 12:30 p.m. Nashville at Tampa Bay 6:00 p.m. New Jersey at Montreal 7:00 p.m. Washington at Pittsburgh 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Anaheim 9:00 p.m.

