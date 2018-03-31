AP PA Saturday headlines

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The judge in Bill Cosby’s retrial says he won’t rule on whether the comedian’s previous testimony about giving quaaludes to women before sex can be presented to the jury until the testimony is brought up at trial. Judge Steven O’Neill hinted during a pretrial hearing in suburban Philadelphia Friday that he could keep the testimony out of the retrial scheduled to begin April 9.
He says that Cosby isn’t on trial for what he said in the deposition. The testimony was included in the first trial that ended with a hung jury. Prosecutors contend Cosby’s quaaludes testimony is more evidence of his prior bad acts. Defense lawyers say it’s irrelevant because there’s no evidence he gave his accuser the drug.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Drue Heinz, the widow of the former head of the H.J. Heinz Co. and a longtime patron of the literary arts has died. She was 103. The Heinz family and The Heinz Endowments said she died Friday in Lasswade, Scotland. Heinz was known for her philanthropy and support of the literary arts. She endowed a literature prize at the University of Pittsburgh, a national prize which every year since 1980 has provided for publication of a collection of short stories.
She also was closely involved in the Endowments’ initiative to develop Pittsburgh’s Heinz Hall in 1971 and its efforts to create a downtown cultural district. Heinz also served on the boards of many cultural organizations, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the American Academy in Rome, and also served on the International Council of the Museum of Modern Art.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Features
MIAMI (AP) — More advertisers dropped Fox News personality Laura Ingraham on Friday, two days after she mocked a Florida school shooting survivor online. At least 11 companies had said by Friday afternoon that they would pull their ads from “The Ingraham Angle.” On Wednesday, Ingraham tweeted, “David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it.”
In response, Hogg, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who filmed students hiding from the gunman in their classrooms, was quick to respond, tweeting a list of a dozen advertisers and encouraging followers to immediately call them and ask them to drop Ingraham. Hogg has faced intense criticism from right-wing conservatives and gun advocates who have falsely called him a crisis actor after the Valentine’s Day shooting in Parkland that killed 17.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Still chasing championships, LeBron James caught — and passed — Michael Jordan on one list. James broke Jordan’s NBA record by scoring at least 10 points in his 867th straight regular-season game, a streak the Cavaliers superstar could make nearly untouchable by the end of his brilliant career. James entered Friday’s game against New Orleans sharing the mark with Jordan, one of his boyhood heroes.
But with one of his patented two-handed dunks midway through the first quarter, James moved ahead of Jordan, whose streak stretched from 1986 to 2001. During a stoppage in play, James was handed the ball and he received a standing ovation from the sellout Quicken Loans Arena crowd, which included pop superstar Justin Timberlake. James last failed to score in double digits in 2007.
.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Sports, Scores & Skeds
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — This year’s Final Four is all about the 3 with Villanova, Kansas, Michigan and Loyola-Chicago. The four teams all shoot at least 37 percent from behind the arc while three of them are making at least nine 3s per game, which is an uptick in production from recent Final Fours. Villanova coach Jay Wright says at least some of that could come from the influence of the NBA, which is closing in on a leaguewide record for made 3s for the sixth straight year.
ATLANTA (AP) — Carlos Santana’s sacrifice fly drove in J.P. Crawford in the 11th inning and first-year Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler went through nine pitchers for his first win as the Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4. Kapler used eight relievers after starter Nick Pivetta lasted four innings.
ATLANTA (AP) — Ben Simmons had his 11th triple-double, Ersan Ilyasova scored 21 points and the Philadelphia 76ers built a huge third-quarter lead to win their nine consecutive game. The Sixers put the game away with a 39-15 run in the third.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Larry Brown has seen just about everything in basketball, and the veteran coach loves the lineup in this Final Four. Brown is traveling with Kansas during the NCAA Tournament, spending time around a program that he loves and providing support to Bill Self, his assistant for one season in 1985-86 while Brown was the Jayhawks’ head coach.
DETROIT (AP) — Gregory Polanco hit a three-run homer in the 13th inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 13-10 victory over Detroit, about an hour after the Tigers spilled onto the field to celebrate what they thought was a game-winning hit of their own. Nicholas Castellanos was initially called safe at home in the bottom of the 10th for the Tigers, but a replay review took the run away and the teams played on.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — This year’s Final Four is all about the 3 with Villanova, Kansas, Michigan and Loyola-Chicago. The four teams all shoot at least 37 percent from behind the arc while three of them are making at least nine 3s per game, which is an uptick in production from recent Final Fours. Villanova coach Jay Wright says at least some of that could come from the influence of the NBA, which is closing in on a leaguewide record for made 3s for the sixth straight year.
AP-Scorecard
|AP-Scorecard
|Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:
|———
|INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|Pittsburgh
|13
|Detroit
|10, 13 Innings
|———
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|N-Y Yankees
|4
|Toronto
|2
|Final
|Boston
|1
|Tampa Bay
|0
|Final
|Texas
|5
|Houston
|1
|Final
|L-A Angels
|2
|Oakland
|1
|———
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|Washington
|2
|Cincinnati
|0
|Final
|Miami
|2
|Chi Cubs
|1, 17 Innings
|Final
|Philadelphia
|5
|Atlanta
|4, 11 Innings
|Final
|Arizona
|9
|Colorado
|8
|Final
|Milwaukee
|8
|San Diego
|6
|Final
|San Francisco
|1
|L-A Dodgers
|0
|———
|NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Final
|Chicago
|90
|Orlando
|82
|Final
|Philadelphia
|101
|Atlanta
|91
|Final OT
|Denver
|126
|Oklahoma City
|125
|Final
|Houston
|104
|Phoenix
|103
|Final
|Cleveland
|107
|New Orleans
|102
|Final
|Minnesota
|93
|Dallas
|92
|Final
|Utah
|107
|Memphis
|97
|Final
|Portland
|105
|L.A. Clippers
|96
|Final OT
|Milwaukee
|124
|L.A. Lakers
|122
|———
|NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|Final
|Carolina
|4
|Washington
|1
|Final
|Toronto
|5
|N-Y Islanders
|4
|Final
|Tampa Bay
|7
|N-Y Rangers
|3
|Final
|Colorado
|5
|Chicago
|0
|Final OT
|Anaheim
|2
|L.A. Kings
|1
|Final OT
|Vegas
|4
|St. Louis
|3
|TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE
|———
|INTERLEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Detroit
|1:10 p.m.
|———
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|at
|Texas
|4:05 p.m.
|L-A Angels
|at
|Oakland
|4:05 p.m.
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|Toronto
|4:07 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|Seattle
|4:10 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|Tampa Bay
|6:10 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Baltimore
|7:05 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Kansas City
|7:15 p.m.
|———
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|at
|N-Y Mets
|1:10 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Cincinnati
|2:10 p.m.
|Chi Cubs
|at
|Miami
|7:10 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|Atlanta
|7:10 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|Arizona
|8:10 p.m.
|Milwaukee
|at
|San Diego
|8:40 p.m.
|San Francisco
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|9:10 p.m.
|———
|NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Charlotte
|at
|Washington
|3:00 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|N-Y Knicks
|5:00 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Boston
|7:30 p.m.
|Brooklyn
|at
|Miami
|8:00 p.m.
|Golden State
|at
|Sacramento
|10:00 p.m.
|———
|NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|Florida
|at
|Boston
|1:00 p.m.
|Ottawa
|at
|Detroit
|2:00 p.m.
|Columbus
|at
|Vancouver
|4:00 p.m.
|N-Y Islanders
|at
|New Jersey
|7:00 p.m.
|N-Y Rangers
|at
|Carolina
|7:00 p.m.
|Montreal
|at
|Pittsburgh
|7:00 p.m.
|Winnipeg
|at
|Toronto
|7:00 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Dallas
|8:00 p.m.
|Buffalo
|at
|Nashville
|8:00 p.m.
|St. Louis
|at
|Arizona
|9:00 p.m.
|Edmonton
|at
|Calgary
|10:00 p.m.
|San Jose
|at
|Vegas
|10:30 p.m.
|———
|TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|(4) Kansas
|at
|(2) Villanova
|8:49 p.m.
|Loyola of Chicago
|at
|(7) Michigan
|6:09 p.m.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved