AP PA Headlines

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gateway’s Olivia Livingston earned a gold medal and broke a 5-year old state record on the first day of the PIAA Class AAA girls swimming championships. The freshman had a 50-yard freestyle time of 22.73 on Saturday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Pennsylvania inmate after jailers destroyed a birthday card made by his 5-year-old daughter. U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter in Harrisburg left open the possibility that Norman Vega’s complaint could be amended. Thirty-three-year-old Vega’s daughter sent him a card last May drawn in pencil and pen, since the Berks County Jail in Leesport forbids drawings in crayon.

He never received the card was told it was destroyed due to crayon marks. He sued after his grievances were denied. The judge says a “child’s birthday card sent to an imprisoned father is no trifle, even though it may not suffice as a cause of action.” Vega is charged with murdering two men in a home invasion.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and several others injured in a crash involving a car and a sport utility vehicle in eastern Pennsylvania. State police in Schuylkill County said the accident was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of routes 61 and 443 near Renninger’s farmer’s market.

Police said the SUV driver, 57-year-old Mark Naftzinger of New Ringgold, was killed, as was a 7-year-old Pottsville boy in the car whose name wasn’t released. Police said there were also multiple injuries from the crash, which remains under investigation.

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Hillary Clinton said Friday she’s “ready to come out of the woods” and help Americans find common ground. Clinton’s gradual return to the public spotlight following her presidential election loss continued with a St. Patrick’s Day speech in her late father’s Pennsylvania hometown of Scranton.

“I’m like a lot of my friends right now, I have a hard time watching the news,” Clinton told an Irish women’s group.

But she urged a divided country to work together to solve problems, recalling how, as first lady, she met with female leaders working to bring peace to Northern Ireland. “I do not believe that we can let political divides harden into personal divides. And we can’t just ignore, or turn a cold shoulder to someone because they disagree with us politically,” she said.

