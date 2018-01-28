AP PA Headlines, Sports Stories and Scoreboard for Sunday 1/28/2018

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Retirements and other departures are poised to hit Republicans in the Pennsylvania Legislature particularly hard this year. So far, nearly all of the representatives and senators who have announced they are leaving belong to the GOP. At least eight state House Republicans are running for Congress or state Senate, and the party is also losing several veteran committee chairs to retirement.

In all, 15 of the 16 representatives who have already said for certain they are not seeking re-election this year are Republicans. In the state Senate, all four who are definitely leaving are Republicans. Some may return to the House or Senate if they lose or drop out of races for other elective positions. But it’s possible that more than a couple dozen newcomers will take seats next year.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man accused of setting and bragging about a Pittsburgh house fire that killed a 4-year-old girl and two women last month must stand trial on multiple counts of arson and homicide. The ruling came Friday after an attorney for 41-year-old Martell Smith argued that prosecutors had no direct evidence linking Smith to the scene. Authorities say Smith was involved in a bar fight with a man who also lived at the home shortly before the fire was set.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Two men who pleaded guilty in connection with a record seizure of fentanyl in New Jersey are now headed to state prison.

Jesus Carrillo-Pineda, a 31-year-old Philadelphia resident, received a 10-year sentence Friday. Daniel Vasquez, a 28-year-old Somerton, Arizona resident, received a six-year term.

They were among four men who were charged after nearly 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of the synthetic opioid was seized by the New Jersey State Police in North Bergen and Willingboro last June. The charges against one of the other suspects were dropped this week, while the other man remains a fugitive.

Officials say the seized fentanyl could have yielded over 18 million doses. The previous state record was 14 kilograms of fentanyl seized in Camden in March.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby’s lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that could have helped him.

Cosby’s lawyers want his criminal sexual assault case dismissed before his April retrial. They say in court papers Thursday that prosecutors only recently informed them of an interview last year with a woman who cast doubts on Andrea Constand’s allegations that Cosby drugged and molested her in 2004. They also say detectives destroyed their notes from the interview.

The woman, Marguerite Jackson, says Constand told her of a plan to falsely accuse a “high-profile person” so she could sue and get money.

At Cosby’s first trial, the judge blocked Jackson’s testimony. Jurors failed to reach a verdict at that trial.

Constand’s lawyer says Jackson is lying.

The AP does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez has invited the wife of detained immigrant rights activist Ravi Ragbir to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. Ragbir was in federal custody Saturday, several weeks after he was arrested during a routine check-in with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

On Saturday, Velazquez, a Democrat, joined Ragbir’s wife, Amy Gottlieb, and other elected officials at a rally in front of the Manhattan office building that houses ICE. The legislators say the government targeted the 53-year-old native of Trinidad because of his activism as the head of the New Sanctuary Coalition of New York that helps immigrants fight deportation. The government says he should be deported because of a 2001 wire fraud conviction.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Twitter account for conservative TV host Sean Hannity had disappeared for a few hours, and the conspiracy theories were flowing. After the Fox News star’s verified account posted a message saying “Form Submission 1649,” page visitors on Saturday said they were getting a “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist” message. By the time Hannity’s account was back up, speculation was rampant about the disappearance.

Some guessed the “deep state” of government establishment figures was trying to take down Hannity, a President Donald Trump supporter. Others liked the theory that a rogue Twitter employee was behind the deactivation, similar to what happened to Trump’s account for 11 minutes in November. Fox News has referred questions to Twitter representatives. A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the account was “compromised” by didn’t give additional information.

BOSTON (AP) — Women at Boston University are organizing what they hope will be the world’s largest all-female hacking competition. The SheHacks Boston event running through Sunday is expected to bring 1,000 college and high school students from across the U.S. and as far as Ethiopia to Boston University’s campus. Organizers say their goal is to empower women and allow them to explore the tech industry in an encouraging environment.

BU student Fiona Whittington says she decided to organize the event after attending a hacking competition in New York where she was one of few women and felt unwelcome. Hacking competitions, often called hackathons, gather computer programs and others who use coding skills to solve real-world problems. The SheHacks competition includes challenges intended to help victims of sexual assault and combat fake news.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is looking to reset his term with his first State of the Union address, and he’ll try to make the case that his tax cut and economic policies will benefit all Americans. Trump is struggling with poor poll numbers and the grind of the Russia investigation as he prepares for Tuesday’s prime-time speech to Congress and the country.

The theme is “Building a safe, strong and proud America,” and he’ll look to showcase accomplishments of the first year while setting the tone for the second. Aides say Trump is planning to set aside his more combative tone for one of compromise.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The downtown location of the Super Bowl presents formidable security challenges for Minneapolis. U.S. Bank Stadium is in the heart of the city, meaning authorities must be creative in carving out a security perimeter around businesses and a major hospital. Visitors to the Super Bowl and related events will see an increased police presence during the 10 days surrounding the Feb. 4 game, as well as bomb-sniffing dogs and officers in tactical gear.

Behind the scenes, the feds are bringing in motion detectors, air particle sensors and other technology to guard against threats. After about two years of planning, authorities say they are ready for any scenario and want the Super Bowl to be a festive, safe atmosphere for all.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Mike Watkins scored 15 points, grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds and Penn State beat Rutgers 60-43. Tony Carr led Penn State with 16 points and Josh Reaves added 15 for the Nittany Lions (15-8, 5-5 Big Ten), who took control just before halftime for their second-straight win.

UNDATED (AP) — Second-ranked Virginia is still unbeaten in the ACC and 20-1 overall after winning at Duke for the first time in 23 years.

Kyle Guy capped his 17-point performance by hitting two free throws with 6.1 seconds left to lead the Cavaliers past the fourth-ranked Blue Devils, 65-63. Ty Jerome finished with 13 points, including a critical 3-pointer with 37.6 seconds to play. Devon Hall finished with 14 points to help the Cavaliers earn their 12th straight win and improve to 9-0 in the conference.

Marvin Bagley had a game-high 30 points and 14 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who are 18-3 overall and 6-3 versus ACC opponents.

UNDATED (AP) — Stephen (STEH’-fehn) Curry made sure the Golden State Warriors avoided a season sweep of their two games against Boston.

Curry scored 13 of his 49 points over the final 102 seconds as the Warriors outlasted the Celtics 109-105. The All-Star guard put Golden State ahead to stay by nailing a 3-pointer with 1:42 remaining before adding a layup and eight free throws.

Curry also hit eight 3-pointers, while Kevin Durant added 20 points and nine rebounds.

The Celtics lost for the fifth time in six games despite Kyrie Irving’s 37 points.

SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Final Mifflinburg 51 Greenwood 20

Final Loyalsock 42 Lewisburg 41

Final Shamokin 46 Tri-Valley 22

Final Canton 59 Northumberland Chr. 57

Final Lourdes 38 Tri-Valley 24

BOYS

Final Shikellamy 70 Central Mountain 65

Final Milton 57 Lewisburg 49

Final Selinsgrove 60 Shamokin 54

Final Bloomsburg 48 Mount Carmel 46

Final Mifflinburg 59 Montoursville 52

Final Jersey Shore 58 Midd-West 30

Final Central Columbia 52 Warrior Run 42

NATIONAL SCOREBOARD

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Oklahoma City 121 Detroit 108

Final Indiana 114 Orlando 112

Final Miami 95 Charlotte 91

Final Washington 129 Atlanta 104

Final Golden State 109 Boston 105

Final Denver 91 Dallas 89

Final Minnesota 111 Brooklyn 97

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Virginia 65 (4) Duke 63

Final (5) Kansas 79 Texas A&M 68

Final Kentucky 83 (7) West Virginia 76

Final (9) Cincinnati 62 Memphis 48

Final OT NC State 95 (10) North Carolina 91

Final (11) Arizona 74 Utah 73

Final Alabama 80 (12) Oklahoma 73

Final (14) Texas Tech 70 South Carolina 63

Final (15) Gonzaga 82 San Francisco 73

Final (16) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 72 Portland 55

Final (19) Auburn 95 LSU 70

Final (20) Florida 81 Baylor 60

Final (21) Arizona St. 80 Colorado 66

Final (22) Tennessee 68 Iowa St. 45

Final (24) Rhode Island 61 Duquesne 58

