AP PA Headlines, Sports, Scores & Skeds, Sunday, August 20, 2017

FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a state trooper was critically injured when he was shot by a suspect in a robbery investigation before officers returned fire killing the shooter. A second trooper also was shot by the suspect Friday night outside a grocery store in Fairchance, south of Pittsburgh. The officer was treated at a hospital and released.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Clarence Belsar III. District Attorney Richard Bower said Belsar had a felony criminal record. Authorities said the troopers had arranged a meeting via Facebook with a person selling a video game console they suspected had been taken in some robberies. They said the troopers met Belsar, identified themselves as officers and he pulled a gun on them. The trooper who remained hospitalized Saturday is expected to recover.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A day after the arrest of a man accused of defacing a statue of a former Philadelphia mayor and police commissioner, a mural of the same figure was defaced with paint. Police said officers saw a group spray-paint “Kill killer cops” on the large south Philadelphia mural of Frank Rizzo shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday. The mural also had a large splotch of white paint on the face. Officers pursued the group on foot and arrested one male, also recovering spray paint and masks discarded by the group.

A man was arrested Friday on charges of spray painting the words “Black power” on the Center City statue of Rizzo, who was mayor from 1972 to 1980 and died in 1991. Opponents said he alienated minorities as police commissioner and mayor.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee cancer survivor has hit a hole-in-one in her first round of golf since undergoing five surgeries in the past year. The Tennessean reports Cathy Helton hit a hole-in-one while playing in the annual Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition Celebration of Life Golf Classic at Hermitage Golf Course. Her singular shot came on the 17th hole of the General’s Retreat Course.

Helton has endured 35 radiation treatments and 16 rounds of chemotherapy since November to treat her breast cancer. Her hole-in-one came just four days after her fifth surgery. Helton said she had tried to play several times over the past year, but would have to stop because of another surgery. Helton said it was confirmation it was time for her to get back to playing the game she loved.

NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of current and former members of the New York Police Department and others rallied Saturday in support of Colin Kaepernick. The former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers became a controversial figure last year after he refused to stand for the national anthem. He said it was a protest against oppression of black people.

Other professional and college athletes staged similar protests after Kaepernick. He has been unemployed since March, when he opted out of his contract and became a free agent who could sign with any team. So far, none have signed him. The gathering in New York featured mostly minority officers. One exception was retired police officer Frank Serpico. He became famous in the 1970s for alleging NYPD corruption. Al Pacino portrayed him in the film “Serpico.”

The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals tonight at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport at 7 p.m. The Selinsgrove Seals drumline, 15 students, will be performing before and during that game. It's the first game in Williamsport for the first ever MLB Little League Classic.

The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals tonight at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport at 7 p.m. The Selinsgrove Seals drumline, 15 students, will be performing before and during that game. It’s the first game in Williamsport for the first ever MLB Little League Classic.

