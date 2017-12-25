AP PA Headlines, Sports, Scores & Skeds, and Xmas NFL broadcasts

PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security says a man who fired at officers in Pennsylvania’s state capital before he was shot and killed was a naturalized U.S. citizen who was admitted to the country from Egypt on a family-based immigrant visa. Acting DHS Press Secretary Tyler Q. Houlton says Saturday that “the long chain of migration” that led to Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty’s admission to the U.S. was initiated years ago by a distant relative.

Authorities say El-Mofty fired at a Capitol police officer Friday and later at a state trooper, wounding her. El-Mofty then attacked other officers with two handguns and was killed. Houlton says incidents like the one involving El-Mofty “highlight the Trump administration’s concerns with extended family chain migration.” He says chain migration and the diversity visa lottery program have been exploited by extremists. Corrects that Tyler Q. Houlton is acting press secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, not secretary of the department.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The vintage World War II B-29 bomber known as “Doc” is coming to Pennsylvania. A stop in Reading is planned next summer during their annual ‘World War II Weekend.’ The aircraft will make its first appearance at a Wichita air show next year. The Wichita Eagle reports Doc’s Friends, which restored and owns the plane, said Thursday next year’s tour schedule will include the McConnell Air Force Base Open House Sept. 8-9. Other stops will be the Tri-Annual Air Fest Sept. 28-30 in Great Bend.

Also, the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Air Venture July 23-29 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin; and the Spirit of St. Louis show Oct. 13-14 in St. Louis. After a nearly 16-year restoration effort, the Wichita-built Boeing B-29 made its first flight in July 2016 from McConnell. The airplane flew in a squadron named Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs from 1945 until 1956.

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump attended Christmas Eve worship services at an Episcopal church in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump and his wife, Melania, arrived Sunday night at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea. The Trumps were married at the church in 2005. The first lady recently said that attending church on Christmas Eve is a family tradition.

Earlier Sunday, Trump offered season’s greetings to U.S. troops stationed overseas. He also joined the first lady for the tradition of fielding telephone calls from kids tracking Santa’s progress by way of a Defense Department program. He played golf and had dinner with his family. Trump is spending the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (AP) — Hundreds of volunteers were on the phones at an Air Force base in Colorado, answering questions from eager kids who want to know where Santa is on his Christmas Eve travels. NORAD Tracks Santa got underway early Sunday at Peterson Air Force Base. It’s the 62nd year for the wildly popular program run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries.

It began in 1955 when a newspaper ad invited children to call Santa but mistakenly ran the phone number for the hotline for NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command. Last year, NORAD Tracks Santa received nearly 154,200 phone calls and 10.7 million unique website visitors. It also snared 1.8 million followers on Facebook and 177,000 on Twitter. The toll-free telephone number for NORAD tracks Santa is 877-Hi NORAD or 877-446-6723. The website is www.noradsanta.org .

SEVERNA PARK, Md. (AP) — An anonymous donor in Maryland put her fellow congregants to work spreading Christmas cheer — with $100 bills. The donor arranged for her pastor at Severna Park United Methodist Church to distribute a $100 bill to each of 100 different congregants on the first Sunday of December as the holiday season began.

Recipients were instructed to use the money wherever they saw a need. Some congregants gave used the money to tip waitresses. One took a cancer patient on a mini shopping spree. Another held a pizza party for a group of homeless people. The donor told The Washington Post she was inspired to do something positive after feeling glum in the aftermath of the year’s violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville..

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Today on Newsradio 1070 WKOK, we have day two of special America’s First News broadcasts, the WKOK Morning News Roundup, and encore broadcasts of Dan Patrick, and Dave Ramsey Show. Then a Christmas Day life broadcast of CBS Sportsradio begins at 3pm. On our sister stations 100.9 The Valley, and on Eagle 107, we have NFL games today. See the schedule below.

UNDATED (AP) — The NFC and AFC playoff situation is clearer following New Orleans’ 23-13 win over Atlanta, Carolina’s 22-19 comeback win against Tampa Bay, Kansas City’s 29-13 rout of Miami, the Los Angeles Rams’ 27-23 victory at Tennessee and Seattle’s 21-12 verdict over Dallas. The Saints and Panthers wrapped up postseason berths and stayed alive for the NFC South title, while the Rams clinched the NFC West and allowed Jacksonville to take the AFC South. The Chiefs claimed their second straight AFC West championship and the Seahawks turned the final NFC playoff berth into a two-team race between Seattle and Atlanta.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — All the Philadelphia Eagles need to ensure they stay home in January is one more win. A victory over the Oakland Raiders (6-8) on Monday night secures the NFC’s No. 1 seed for the Eagles (12-2) and gives coach Doug Pederson an opportunity to rest his starters in Week 17. First, they have to beat the Raiders.

UNDATED (AP) — One week left, lots of questions to answer. And plenty of certainty in the NFL, too. First, to the seemingly sure things, start with the AFC. Does anyone really believe the conference title game won’t be at Gillette Stadium? Or that the Patriots won’t be hosting the Steelers?

Pittsburgh at Houston 4:30 p.m. – This game will be on 100.9 The Valley.

Oakland at Philadelphia 8:30 p.m. – This game will be on Eagle 107 (107.3FM)

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

Philadelphia at N-Y Knicks 12:00 p.m.

Cleveland at Golden State 3:00 p.m.

Washington at Boston 5:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City 8:00 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston 4:30 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia 8:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at (6) Miami 8:30 p.m.

