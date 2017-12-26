AP PA Headlines, Sports, Scores & Skeds: Eagles and Steelers get big wins

PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security says a man who fired at officers in Pennsylvania’s state capital before he was shot and killed was a naturalized U.S. citizen who was admitted to the country from Egypt on a family-based immigrant visa. Acting DHS Press Secretary Tyler Q. Houlton says Saturday that “the long chain of migration” that led to Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty’s admission to the U.S. was initiated years ago by a distant relative.

Authorities say El-Mofty fired at a Capitol police officer Friday and later at a state trooper, wounding her. El-Mofty then attacked other officers with two handguns and was killed. Houlton says incidents like the one involving El-Mofty “highlight the Trump administration’s concerns with extended family chain migration.” He says chain migration and the diversity visa lottery program have been exploited by extremists. Corrects that Tyler Q. Houlton is acting press secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, not secretary of the department.

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — The kids did their part, but Mother Nature had the final say in scuttling the annual Christmas Day trip across the Delaware River by George Washington and his troops. Organizers said high winds Monday prompted cancellation of the annual reenactment, which draws thousands of people to the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey.

The National Weather Service says winds have been gusting 45 or 50 mph or even a bit more in southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Low water levels in the river originally threatened to cancel the trip by re-enactors in their wooden Durham boats. But Philadelphia Waterborne, a nonprofit that teaches boat-building skills to middle- and high-school students, provided six handmade, 12-foot rowboats that could have made it across.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Legend has been cast as Jesus for the live version of “Jesus Christ Superstar” that will air on NBC on Easter. Alice Cooper was previously announced as King Herod. The production will air live from the Marcy Armory in New York on April 1.

SANDRINGHAM, England (AP) — The Christmas service that the British royals attended was a bit fuller than normal, probably because locals wanted to get a look at the American actress about to become a princess. Meghan Markle joined the royal family for a service in Sandringham, England. She will marry Prince Harry in May. It was Markle’s first public appearance with the queen. One woman who chatted briefly with Markle and Harry calls Markle “very, very lovely.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Mary Horomanski’s electric gadgets were working fine but it was her electric bill that gave the Pennsylvanian a shock. She was charged 284 billion dollars by Penelec, her electricity provider. She told the Erie Times-News her “eyes just about popped out “of her head when she saw the bill. She said her first thought was “We had put up Christmas lights and I wondered if we had put them up wrong.” And the bill said she had to pay in full by next November. The company says there was a mistake. It should have been $284.46. Now that it’s settled Horomanski can joke about it. She told her son to give her a heart beat monitor as a Christmas present.

THOMASTON, Maine (AP) — A lobsterman in Maine has carried on his tradition of giving away lobsters to those in need on Christmas. Noah Ames set up his pickup truck in a parking lot in Thomaston on Sunday with a sign that read “Free lobsters today for families truly in need.” The Portland Press-Herald reports that he started the tradition four years ago to show his children that Christmas is about more than present wish lists. He says “It’s kind of gotten bigger than me.” In one hour, he gave out 400 pounds of lobster. He provided 100 pounds that he hauled in on his boat No Worries while the rest was donated by other companies. He also accepted donations for a local family with a young girl who has cancer.

DETROIT (AP) — A group of Muslims plans to relieve Christian volunteers at a church-based Detroit soup kitchen on the day after Christmas. Mercy-USA for Aid and Development said it mobilized Muslim volunteers for Tuesday’s Manna Community Meal at the soup kitchen at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Detroit. The aim is to relieve the regular volunteers so they can spend more time with their families around the holiday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Today on Newsradio 1070 WKOK, we have day two of special America’s First News broadcasts, the WKOK Morning News Roundup, and encore broadcasts of Dan Patrick, and Dave Ramsey Show. Then a Christmas Day life broadcast of CBS Sportsradio begins at 3pm.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Foles has three weeks to get in sync with his receivers. Making his second start since MVP candidate Carson Wentz tore his left ACL, Foles had a tough time in Philadelphia’s 19-10 victory over Oakland on Monday night. He was 19 of 38 for 163 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Derek Carr got paid a lot of money to make plays he couldn’t against the Philadelphia Eagles on a national stage. Hurried and harassed often, Carr made poor decisions, ill-advised throws and struggled in tough, windy conditions. With the game on the line, his second interception led to a go-ahead field goal in Oakland’s 19-10 loss.

HOUSTON (AP) — Cancer survivor David Quessenberry knew all week that he’d make his NFL debut for the Houston Texans against the Pittsburgh Steelers. What he didn’t realize until just before the game was that he’d not only play but be one of his team’s captains.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Philadelphia 105 N-Y Knicks 98

Final Golden State 99 Cleveland 92

Final Washington 111 Boston 103

Final Oklahoma City 112 Houston 107

Final Minnesota 121 L.A. Lakers 104

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 34 Houston 6

Final Philadelphia 19 Oakland 10

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (15) Miami 84 Middle Tennessee 81

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Indiana at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas 7:00 p.m.

Orlando at Miami 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee 8:00 p.m.

Brooklyn at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix 9:00 p.m.

Utah at Denver 9:00 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 34 Houston 6

Final Philadelphia 19 Oakland 10

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved