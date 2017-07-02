AP PA Headlines, Sports Scores & Skeds and More

AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is vetoing a bill that would have prevented counties and municipalities from banning recyclable plastic bags at retail stores. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday rejected the measure that also would have prevented fees or taxes being imposed on the bags. Wolf says the legislation could have kept local governments from doing what they’re required under the state constitution to protect the environment.

He’s also objecting to how the bill would have diminished the ability of local governments to make their own decisions. Plastic bag manufacturer Novolex says the veto will make the state less competitive and could affect workers. Novolex employs about 160 people at its plant in Milesburg, about 12 miles north of State College.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man participating in a free speech rally at Gettysburg National Military Park accidentally shot himself in the leg. Park s pokeswoman Katie Lawhon says the man’s revolver accidentally discharged shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday near the Meade Equestrian Statue in the central Pennsylvania park.

United States Park Police Sgt. Anna Rose says police quickly applied a tourniquet, and the man was taken to a hospital for medical care. PennLive.com reports that he was talking with paramedics and seemed in good spirits. Lawhon says she didn’t know if the man was with a particular group but said he was participating in First Amendment demonstrations taking place at the park. Federal laws permit firearms in national parks.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — For a couple hundred dollars, you can spend the night in a house that survived the Battle of Gettysburg. The Historic Bushman House was even used as a temporary field hospital then, serving as a stop for injured soldiers making their way to larger field hospitals, according to Savannah Rose, a seasonal ranger with the Gettysburg National Military Park. The 209-year-old brick-and-stone house stands near 30 S. Confederate Ave. within the Gettysburg National Military Park.

It has three bedrooms, including a master bedroom on the first floor; a dining and sitting room; a kitchen; and one-and-a-half bathrooms. You won’t be completely transported back to the Civil War, though. Its kitchen is fitted with modern appliances, such as a microwave, dishwasher and fridge. The standard rate is $325 a night and the off-season winter rate is $200 a night, according to Recreation.gov. However, that rate could go up to $500 if there’s a special commemorative event, such as the anniversary of the Gettysburg Address. You also have to stay for at least three nights.

KENILWORTH, N.J. (AP) — A family is continuing its fight against a Catholic school that wouldn’t let their daughter play on a boys basketball team. A New Jersey judge on Thursday set arguments for the week of July 24 in the case of 13-year-old Sydney Phillips. St. Theresa’s School in Kenilworth has rejected applications for next school year from Phillips and her younger sister, Kaitlyn Phillips.

The Archdiocese of Newark’s lawyer says the family has been a disruptive force in the school and school leaders made a religious decision to reject their applications. The girls were expelled after their family sued. An appellate judge ordered the girls be allowed to return until a court hearing. A different judge had denied the family’s attempt to get Sydney on a boys team after the girls team was canceled.

UNDATED (AP) — The Golden State Warriors have worked out contracts with David West and Shaun Livingston after they provided depth during the team’s title run this past season. Patty Mills is staying in San Antonio after taking a $50 package from the Spurs. And Jrue Holiday has accepted a five-year, $126 million pact to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans.

UNDATED (AP) — The first day of NHL free agency saw the New York Rangers sign defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk and the Nashville Predators acquire forward Nick Bonino. Defenseman Karl Alzner went to the Montreal Canadiens, while the Pittsburgh Penguins lost defenseman Trevor Daley to the Detroit Red Wings. Several goaltenders changed teams as Ryan Miller was signed by Anaheim, Brian Elliott took a deal with Philadelphia and Steve Mason accepted an offer from Winnipeg.

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final Atlanta 4 Oakland 3 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Boston 7 Toronto 1 Final Detroit 7 Cleveland 4 Final Texas 10 Chi White Sox 4 Final Kansas City 11 Minnesota 6 Final Tampa Bay 10 Baltimore 3 Final Houston 7 N-Y Yankees 6 Final Cleveland 4 Detroit 1 Final Minnesota 10 Kansas City 5 Final L.A. Angels 4 Seattle 0 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final San Francisco 2 Pittsburgh 1, 11 Innings Final Cincinnati 5 Chi Cubs 3 Final Milwaukee 8 Miami 4 Final N-Y Mets 7 Philadelphia 6 Final St. Louis 2 Washington 1 Final Arizona 6 Colorado 2 Final L.A. Dodgers 8 San Diego 0 ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Connecticut 91 Indiana 85 Final Seattle 89 Dallas 69 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE Atlanta at Oakland 4:05 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Boston at Toronto 1:07 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit 1:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore 1:35 p.m. Texas at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m. N-Y Yankees at Houston 2:10 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City 2:15 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels 3:37 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m. Chi Cubs at Cincinnati 1:10 p.m. San Francisco at Pittsburgh 1:35 p.m. Miami at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m. Colorado at Arizona 4:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego 4:40 p.m. Washington at St. Louis 8:05 p.m. ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Washington at L.A. Sparks 5:00 p.m. N-Y Liberty at Atlanta 6:00 p.m.

